INDIKAYA Introduces a National Day Menu Rooted in Heritage and Crafted with Quiet Ambition
(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) Dubai, UAE – November 19, 2025: In honour of the UAE’s 54th National Day, INDIKAYA presents a one day dining experience that reflects the nation’s spirit of unity through refined Indian flavours. On Monday, December 2nd, guests are invited to savour a special Eid Al Etihad multi course menu shaped by craftsmanship, balance, and cultural depth. In recognition of the 54 years of the Union, the experience valued at AED 350 will be offered at an exclusive AED 160 per person, a generous fifty four percent tribute to the occasion.
Rather than celebrating with grandeur, INDIKAYA embraces the day with sincerity. “National Day brings together everyone who calls the UAE home,” said Chef Hemant, Indikaya. “Our intention is simple. We honour the day through thoughtful dishes that respect where we come from and reflect who we are today.”
The Eid Al Etihad menu is composed as a gentle progression of flavours. The experience begins with an Amuse Bouche that introduces the meal’s sensorial rhythm. Guests can then choose from two vegetarian appetisers, the Jaitooni Malai Paneer Tikka with its velvety marinade or the Subz Shikampuri Kebab shaped by centuries old culinary practice. Non vegetarian selections include the Malabari Fish Tikka inspired by coastal seasoning traditions, or the Kesari Murgh Ki Chaap, a saffron guided preparation known for its depth and aroma.
The main course highlights dishes that balance richness with restraint. Vegetarian guests may enjoy the Khumbh Makhane Ka Salan, a harmony of mushrooms and fox nuts in a layered gravy, or the Paneer Methi Ki Bhurji where the creaminess of paneer meets the gentle bitterness of fenugreek. Non vegetarian options include Kandhari Murgh, known for its delicate acidity, and Lagan Ka Ghost, a slow cooked lamb dish that showcases the patience and precision of Indian culinary artistry. Each main course is complemented with Dal Makhani, Minted Kabuli Pulao, and Assorted Indian Breads.
The experience concludes with two timeless desserts. Berry Phirni offers a cool and creamy finale with soft fruit notes, while Malai Kulfi delivers a dense, nostalgic sweetness. Both desserts close the menu on a composed and celebratory note.
With limited availability, this National Day menu invites guests to share a moment that feels both intimate and festive. Early reservations are strongly encouraged.
About INDIKAYA
INDIKAYA is a refined, modern expression of Indian cuisine. Rooted in heritage and shaped with restraint, the restaurant offers a sensorial journey curated by Chef Hemant Oberoi. Located on Level 2 of the Shangri La Dubai Hotel, INDIKAYA brings together bold flavour, understated elegance, and cultural depth in every plate. “Every Bite Tells a Story”
