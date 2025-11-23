403
Tickets Now Live as Abu Dhabi Counts Down to the Games of the Future 2025
(MENAFN- Action PR) Abu Dhabi, UAE – [20 November, 2025]: The countdown is on and tickets are live for the Games of the Future 2025, the pioneering global tournament that unites athletes and gamers across the globe through phygital disciplines, a fusion of physical athleticism and immersive digital gameplay.
Taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 18–23 December 2025, the Games of the Future will feature 11 phygital disciplines, including Phygital Football. UFL, Phygital Basketball. 3on3 FreeStyle, Phygital Dancing. Just Dance, Phygital Shooter. СS 2, Battle of Robots and more.
This year’s competition will include some of the world’s most popular gaming titles such as Counter-Strike 2, anchoring the Phygital Shooter. СS 2 discipline; Dota 2, featuring in the MOBA PC. Dota 2 competition; Battle Royale. Featuring Fortnite category; and the Phygital Fighting. FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves category. These globally recognised titles will merge digital gaming excellence with live athletic performance, delivering an unprecedented sporting spectacle.
With adult day passes priced at AED 50, children (ages 4–16) day passes at AED 25, and student tickets at AED 30, the event also offers group tickets at AED 25 per person (for groups of four). Finals pass tickets for each discipline will be sold separately, priced between AED 50-100 for adults. Tickets for the Games of the Future 2025 are now live on the official Abu Dhabi website gotfabudhabi.com, giving fans the opportunity to secure their place at this groundbreaking global tournament.
UAE Roadshows Bring the Future of Sport to Life
In the lead-up to the main event, a series of dynamic roadshows are taking place across the UAE to introduce the next generation of athletes and fans to the future of phygital sport.
The nationwide series kicked off at Zayed University in Abu Dhabi on 6 November, before heading to Zayed University in Dubai on 10 November, Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) in Dubai on 13 November and A2RL on Yas Marina Circuit on 15 November, before moving on to Khalifa University on 17 November. The roadshow will travel to more locations before culminating at the Games of the Future 2025 itself from 18 to 23 December at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.
Each activation will feature live demonstrations, gaming challenges, and interactive experiences designed to inspire UAE youth and encourage participation in technology-driven sports. Stay tuned for more information on the upcoming roadshow locations on the Games of the Future Abu Dhabi social media channels.
“The Games of the Future represents the UAE’s forward-thinking vision — a celebration of sport, technology, and youth innovation,” said Stephane Timpano, CEO of ASPIRE. “Through our upcoming roadshows, we are empowering students and fans to experience first-hand how phygital sports are redefining competition and creativity for the next generation.”
The competition is organised by ASPIRE, the Local Delivery Authority for the Games of the Future Abu Dhabi 2025, in collaboration with Ethara, the Event Delivery Partner, and Phygital International, the Global Rights Holder. The event is supported by key stakeholders, including the Host City Entity, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and the Official Partner, Ministry of Sports, and the Official Gaming Partner, Abu Dhabi Gaming.
Media accreditation is now live
Media representatives are invited to be part of the Games of the Future 2025, either live from Abu Dhabi’s ADNEC Centre or virtually from anywhere in the world. Accredited journalists will enjoy exclusive access to competitions, press conferences and live-stream coverage along with athlete interviews behind-the-scenes opportunities from the groundbreaking global event.
The media accreditation closes soon – submit the applications through the media page here.
For further details on the Games of the Future 2025, including schedules, ticket sales, and event updates, please visit: official website.
