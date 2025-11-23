403
Eberhard & Co. Highlights Its Iconic Timepieces and Strong Market Presence in the UAE
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi, UAE - Eberhard & Co., one of Switzerland’s most historic and innovative watchmakers, reaffirmed its commitment to the UAE market with Alsayegh collaboration , in an exclusive interview with Mario Peserico, General Manager of the renowned Swiss watch company. Peserico outlined the brand’s philosophy, top-selling collections, and strategic vision for global expansion.
Peserico emphasized to IRIS MEDIA ABU DHABI , that Eberhard & Co.’s identity remains anchored in engineering excellence, mechanical innovation, and timeless design. “Since 1887, we have focused on creating watches that combine technical sophistication with a distinct aesthetic identity. We do not chase trends; instead, we produce timepieces that remain relevant for generations,” he said.
Among the brand’s most defining collections is the Chrono 4, the world’s first chronograph featuring four aligned counters—an innovation unique to Eberhard & Co. The company’s award-winning Scafograf diving series and the elegant Extra-fort chronographs inspired by mid-century design also remain key pillars of the brand. The 8 Jours line, renowned for its eight-day power reserve, continues to be a signature technical achievement.
Peserico noted that demand in the UAE is particularly strong for the Chrono 4 models, especially steel versions with modern dial executions. The Scafograf 300 and Scafograf GMT are also highly popular among collectors in the Emirates, thanks to their combination of technical performance and sporty elegance. Classic pieces from the Extra-fort collection continue to appeal to Emirati buyers who appreciate understated refinement.
Highlighting the UAE’s strategic importance, Peserico described the country as “a sophisticated and influential market that serves as a gateway to the Middle East and Asia.” Dubai’s global prominence in luxury retail, he added, provides a vital platform for reaching collectors, expatriates, and international visitors.
Commenting on the brand’s position in the global luxury landscape, Peserico stressed the value of authenticity: “Unlike many brands that mass-produce or rely heavily on marketing, Eberhard continues to manufacture mechanical watches with genuine Swiss craftsmanship and technical individuality.” He cited exclusive innovations such as the Chrono 4 mechanism and the patented 8 Jours system as examples of the brand’s distinctiveness.
Beyond the UAE, Eberhard & Co. is strengthening its presence in key markets across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, with selective expansion into Japan, Singapore, and the United States. The company aims to build long-term partnerships tailored to each market’s unique preferences.
Looking ahead, Peserico revealed that the brand is preparing several new launches, including expanded Chrono 4 options featuring new materials and dial designs, as well as a new generation of Scafograf models. “Innovation is part of our DNA,” he remarked.
Peserico concluded by expressing gratitude to collectors in the UAE and worldwide: “Eberhard & Co. stands for passion, precision, and originality. We remain committed to creating extraordinary timepieces for enthusiasts who value authentic Swiss watchmaking.”
