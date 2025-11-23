QICDRC Participates In 2025 International Association For Court Administration Conference

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC) participated in the 2025 International Association for Court Administration (IACA) Conference, held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from 16 to 19 November 2025, under the theme“Global Perspectives on Court Administration.”

The four-day conference brought together Chief Justices, judges, and heads of judicial institutes from around the world.

Participants discussed key topics, including the impact of artificial intelligence on the justice system, enhancing court efficiency and access to justice, and reviewing various court models-including administrative courts and judicial bodies-alongside other relevant themes that contribute to advancing judicial work and improving administrative systems within courts. The QICDRC delegation was led by Faisal Rashid Al-Sahouti, CEO.

The Court also participated in a panel session titled Enhancing Access to Justice,” during which Muna Nasser Al Kaabi, Case Progression Officer, highlighted the Court's efforts to facilitate access to justice for all. She presented several initiatives, including the Legal Clinic, which provides legal assistance to individuals unable to bear the costs associated with filing a claim, offering guidance and legal advice.

Al Kaabi also showcased the Court's electronic court system, which enables parties and their legal representatives to file claims, track case progress, receive notifications, and attend hearings remotely without the need for physical presence in the courtroom. This system significantly saves time and effort while ensuring a more efficient and user-friendly experience.

Furthermore, she noted that the Court provides comprehensive resources and guidance materials explaining its Rules and procedures to ensure all parties are well informed, helping them avoid procedural errors and contributing to smoother, more efficient case management. She added that proceedings may be conducted in both Arabic and English, allowing users to engage with the Court in their preferred language.

QICDRC's participation in the IACA 2025 Conference reflects its belief in the importance of exchanging judicial expertise and knowledge with other courts, as well as its commitment to showcasing the progress of Qatar's judicial system, particularly in the areas of digital transformation and the continuous enhancement of services provided to the public.