Qatar Central Bank Launches Mobile App

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) announced the launch of its mobile application, a move aimed at enhancing the user experience and keeping pace with technological advancements and the requirements of digital transformation within the financial sector.

In a post on X platform, QCB said that this launch aligns with the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan and contributes to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030, which seeks to build a knowledge-based digital economy.

The application enables users to access data, reports, and all updates instantly and efficiently. It has been designed according to the latest technical standards, with a user-friendly interface that facilitates easy browsing and searching.

The mobile application can be downloaded through the App Store.