Vodafone Qatar Brings Future Closer With Super Uplink Technology Major Leap In 5G-Advanced
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Vodafone Qatar has taken a major step in shaping the digital future of the nation by successfully testing its breakthrough Super Uplink technology on a live 5G-Advanced (5G-A) commercial network. This achieved record upload speeds of 600+ Mbps during testing and is set to be deployed soon, marking a milestone that places Qatar among global leaders in next-generation connectivity.
The innovation goes beyond faster downloads – it unlocks powerful new uplink capabilities, transforming the way people, families, and businesses experience the digital world. From crystal-clear video calls and instant uploads to immersive AR/VR entertainment and smarter connected homes, Super Uplink makes every day digital life faster, smoother, and more interactive.
Vodafone Qatar's Super Uplink solution will work by combining two frequency bands to create a stronger, more efficient upload connection. This advanced approach boosts upload performance by nearly 50%, dramatically improving network coverage and capacity to meet the growing demand for data-intensive applications. The capabilities unlocked by this technology are transformative across multiple sectors, including consumer services, which enable flawless video calling, instantaneous file sharing, and seamless live streaming; and enterprise and industrial applications, which facilitate real-time data transfer for smart city infrastructure, autonomous transportation systems, and high-precision manufacturing processes.
Ramy Boctor, Chief Technology officer at Vodafone Qatar, said:“This milestone is not just about technology - it is about enabling progress across society and economy. It supports Qatar National Vision 2030 and the country's digital agenda, which aim to create a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy. With Super Uplink, Vodafone Qatar is building the foundation for the future of connectivity - empowering people, businesses, and communities to thrive in an increasingly digital world.”Vodafone Qatar 5G
