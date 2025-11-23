Over 1B Afs Road Construction Begins In Helmand

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): Construction work has begun on a key 46.5-kilometre road connecting Greshk and Musa Qala districts in southern Helmand province, at a cost of 1.032 billion afghanis.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony on Saturday, Helmand Governor Mawlawi Amanuddin Mansour said residents had long awaited the road's construction.

He noted that the project was officially launched by the Ministry of Public Works (MoPW). Once completed, the road will link Nawmesh, Bughni, Baghran, Nawzad, Musa Qala and Greshk districts.

The governor added that it will also facilitate safer and easier transportation for residents and traders from Ghor, Herat, Helmand, and Kandahar provinces.

He assured that officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) are committed to providing essential services in all sectors to ease people's hardships.

Eng. Gul Ahmad Wiar, construction affairs manager at the provincial Public Works Department, described the road as a fundamental infrastructure project.

He said its completion would significantly improve daily life, healthcare access, and economic conditions for Helmand residents.

The road will be built by two construction firms and is expected to take two years to complete.

Wiar noted that hundreds of young people will receive both direct and indirect job opportunities during construction, enabling them to earn lawful livelihoods for their families.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of Information and Culture Mawlawi Sher Mohammad Wahdat said the Public Works Department has recently launched several major projects in the province.

He added that reconstruction work on a bridge over the Helmand River in Garmser district was also launched a few days ago at a cost of 25 million afghanis.

