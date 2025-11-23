403
RAKEZ session on trade and logistics facilitates dialogue between government stakeholders and businesses
(MENAFN- Rakez) Ras Al Khaimah, 21 November 2025: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, in collaboration with RAK Customs, RAK Ports, and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, hosted the RAK Trade & Logistics Dialogue. Designed to open direct channels of communication between government entities and the emirate’s business community, the high-level event brought together business owners, partners, operations managers, and logistics professionals for an engaging exchange on the future of trade, logistics, and economic activity in Ras Al Khaimah.
The session welcomed representatives from the participating entities to share updates on major initiatives set to elevate the emirate’s trade ecosystem. RAK Customs outlined its strategic focus on strengthening inter-agency cooperation, improving customer experience through advisory services, and accelerating digital transformation with advanced e-customs capabilities and deeper electronic integration with other government authorities. RAK Ports highlighted the ongoing development of its SAQR 2.0 programme and the expanding logistics services designed to support seamless cargo movement. Meanwhile, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport emphasised its growing contribution to the emirate’s global connectivity and economic growth trajectory, offering attendees a first look at the new terminal’s design and showcasing its services, including its exclusive collaborations with leading logistics companies.
Participants were also briefed on a forthcoming joint incentive package being developed by RAK Customs, RAK Ports, and the airport to further empower companies operating in the emirate. The session concluded with a dedicated Q&A segment, giving attendees the opportunity to raise operational considerations, share insights, and explore practical solutions directly with senior representatives from the three entities.
Commenting on the occasion, RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said: “We are pleased to provide a platform for our key government partners and business leaders from across our community to exchange ideas on the evolving trade and logistics landscape in Ras Al Khaimah. As the emirate continues to strengthen its position as a hub for commerce and connectivity, collaboration between the public and private sectors remains essential to shaping its next phase of growth. This dialogue gave our clients the opportunity to hear directly from the entity representatives on how they enable smooth trade flows, efficient logistics operations, and greater global reach. The discussions on upcoming incentive packages, digital transformation initiatives, and enhancements in customer experience reflect our shared commitment to supporting every company’s journey in Ras Al Khaimah.”
The RAK Trade & Logistics Dialogue forms part of RAKEZ’s ongoing efforts to engage its community, ensure better alignment between business needs and government services, and continuously strengthen Ras Al Khaimah’s position as an efficient and investor-friendly hub for trade and logistics.
-END-
