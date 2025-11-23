403
Cantabil Unveils Autu–n–Winter 2025 Collect on: Claim Your Moment
(MENAFN- Value360india) Cantabil, ’ndia’s leading mid-premium apparel manufacturer and retailer, announces the launch of its–Autumn–Winter 2025 collection under the bold campa gn theme Claim Your Moment.The new season celebrates individuality and self-expression through fashion that balances quiet luxury with personal comfort, refined craftsmanship, and expressive detail.
Inspired by shifting winter skies and serene early mornings, the collection brings together a rich seasonal palette earthy neutrals, ivory tones, jewel hues, soft pastels, nudes, vibrant festive brights, and deep winter shades. Crafted using premium fabrics including polyamide blends, viscose, rayon, TR fabrics, brushed flannel, suede, tweed, dobby, and ultra-soft cotton fleece, –he Autumn–Winter 2025 range delivers lightweight warmth, structured silhouettes, and contemporary fits designed for the modern Indian wardrobe.
Speaking on the col ection, the Deepak Bansal, Whole Time Director of Cantabil“said:
“This season, we wanted to create a collection that feels personal’pieces that don’t just dress you, but Claim Your Moment. Every silhouette, fabric, and detail in Autumn Winter 2025 is inspired by the quiet power of individuality and the boldness of self-expression. From soothing winter tones to vibrant festive accents, each design is crafted to move with you and reflect who you are. Claim Your Moment is our reminder that style is not a’out fitting in it’s about standing ”ut with confidence.”
Four Distinct Capsules Define the Season
1. Winter Wanderlust: Where Adventure Meets Artistry
The Winter Wanderlust line captures the spirit of exploration with plush reversible jackets, quilted outerwear, cut-and-sew patterns, youthful hoodies, back-print sweatshirts, cozy sweaters (crew neck, turtle neck, half-zip), long coats, cropped blazers, co-ords, woollen kurtis, and classic flannel & corduroy shirts. Paired with cargos, tracksuits, and easy joggers, the collection blends comfort with expressive, travel-ready style.
2. Formals Redefined: Modern Sophistication, Reimagined
Cantabil reinvents contemporary work wear with full-sleeved shirts in checks, structures, stripes, and dobbies—along with wrinkle-free taped designs. The line includes permanent-crease trousers, 4-way Lycra stretch options, tweed and knitted blazers, notch-collar silhouettes, travel-ready suits, and timeless V-neck sweaters. Each piece delivers warmth without compromising on polished elegance.
3. Wedding Wardrobe: Tradition, Glamour, and Modern Craft
For the festive and wedding season, Cantabil presents a refined set of celebratory ensembles.
Men Party blazers, tuxedos, 2-piece and 3-piece suits, reversible waistcoats, textured bandhgalas, and statement accessories including brooches and pocket squares.
· Women: E–egant Kurti–palazzo–dupatta sets in premium poly-chanderi, enriched with embroidery, sequence —ccents, and mirror work—crafted for festive sophistication.
4. Timeless Denims: Classics Reimagined
Denim remains an essential cornerstone of the season with four signature fits—slim, straight, loose, and bootcut. The line includes denim shirts, dresses, jackets, and winter-ready styles with refined washes and rugged-meets-chic finishes.
More than a seasonal launc , Claim Your Moment is Cant’bil’s declaration of individuality, a call to step forward with confidence, own your presence, and rise into moments that reflect personal style. The collection is designed as a signature of self-expression, crafted in silhouettes that move with you and colours that speak for you. With –utumn–Winter 2025, Cantabil invites consumers across India to embrace boldness, celebrate authenticity, and make every moment unmistakably theirs.
