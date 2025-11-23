JD Vance Says Ukraine Winning War Against Russia With US Aid Is 'Fantasy'

US Vice President JD Vance has dismissed the belief that Western support can help Ukraine defeat Russia, calling the idea a 'fantasy.' In a post on X, he argued that any realistic plan to end the conflict must protect Ukraine's sovereignty while also being acceptable to both Kyiv and Moscow.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.