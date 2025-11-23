Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

JD Vance Says Ukraine Winning War Against Russia With US Aid Is 'Fantasy'


2025-11-23 03:10:17
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

US Vice President JD Vance has dismissed the belief that Western support can help Ukraine defeat Russia, calling the idea a 'fantasy.' In a post on X, he argued that any realistic plan to end the conflict must protect Ukraine's sovereignty while also being acceptable to both Kyiv and Moscow.

MENAFN23112025007385015968ID1110384306



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search