Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices

The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field increased by $1.06, or 1.6 percent, compared to last week, to $67.56 per barrel.

The highest price for this grade of oil during the reporting period came in at $68 per barrel, while the lowest dropped down to $66.51 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $65.42 per barrel, which is $1.11, or 1.73 percent, more than a week before.

During the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $65.82 per barrel, and the minimum price was $64.43 per barrel.

URALS oil averaged $50.06 per barrel, down $1.47, or 2.85 percent, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $52.13 per barrel, and the lowest was $47.14 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $63.3 per barrel for the week, up $0.36, or 0.57 percent, from last week. The highest price for Dated Brent crude oil for the week was $63.66 per barrel, and the lowest was $62.38 per barrel.