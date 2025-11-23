Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The average
prices of Azeri LT CIF, Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan, and Dated Brent
crude oil brands rose, while the average price of Urals (EX NOVO)
crude oil decreased this week, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at
Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field increased by $1.06, or 1.6
percent, compared to last week, to $67.56 per barrel.
The highest price for this grade of oil during the reporting
period came in at $68 per barrel, while the lowest dropped down to
$66.51 per barrel.
This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB
terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $65.42 per barrel, which is
$1.11, or 1.73 percent, more than a week before.
During the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of
oil was $65.82 per barrel, and the minimum price was $64.43 per
barrel.
URALS oil averaged $50.06 per barrel, down $1.47, or 2.85
percent, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the
week was $52.13 per barrel, and the lowest was $47.14 per
barrel.
Dated Brent crude oil averaged $63.3 per barrel for the week, up
$0.36, or 0.57 percent, from last week. The highest price for Dated
Brent crude oil for the week was $63.66 per barrel, and the lowest
was $62.38 per barrel.
|
Oil type/date
|
17.10.2025
|
18.10.2025
|
19.10.2025
|
20.10.2025
|
21.10.2025
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$67.93
|
$68
|
$67.67
|
$67.69
|
$66.51
|
$67.56
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$65.72
|
$65.82
|
$65.55
|
$65.6
|
$64.43
|
$65.42
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$52.13
|
$51.65
|
$50.08
|
$49.31
|
$47.14
|
$50.06
|
Dated Brent
|
$63.66
|
$63.55
|
$63.35
|
$63.54
|
$62.38
|
$63.3
