JUST Marks Global Achievement In 2025 Shanghai Ranking

Ramtha, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST) has recorded a notable global accomplishment with a significant advancement in the 2025 Shanghai Global Ranking of Academic Subjects, reinforcing its status as one of the region's leading institutions in medicine and health sciences.In the latest results, the university secured advanced positions across four major disciplines. Dentistry ranked within the 151–200 category worldwide, Medicine in the 401–500 category, Public Health in the 401–500 category, while Nursing placed in the 201–300 range globally.JUST also claimed first place nationally in Medicine, Dentistry, and Public Health, and distinguished itself as the only Jordanian university to have its Medicine program included in this year's Shanghai ranking, an indication of its strong performance compared with other academic institutions in Jordan and the region.The university's progress reflects its sustained growth in scientific research, innovation, and academic productivity, and highlights its ability to compete internationally in fields that play a critical role in the healthcare sector. The achievement also mirrors the broader advancement of higher education in Jordan and the rising capabilities of national universities to secure prominent placements in global rankings.University President Dr. Khaled Al-Salem said the improvement is the product of an integrated institutional effort focused on research development and high-quality teaching. He noted that the university continues to implement strategic plans aimed at boosting high-impact scientific output, strengthening partnerships with renowned international universities, and investing in distinguished human talent.Al-Salem added that the university's latest standing provides strong motivation to enhance its global presence and to further develop its health-related programs in line with international standards, ensuring graduates are equipped with advanced skills and knowledge to support the Jordanian and regional healthcare sectors.The university's progress, he said, is driven by a pioneering research environment that supports high-impact studies, expands international collaboration, and offers state-of-the-art laboratories and modern educational technologies. He highlighted ongoing efforts to advance graduate programs and increase scientific publishing and research citations.Al-Salem emphasized that this achievement adds to the university's longstanding record of excellence and underscores its ability to continue advancing its academic and research programs, solidifying its reputation as a leading institution capable of competing confidently on the global stage.