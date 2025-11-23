403
Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market is USD 23.54 Billion in 2024 and is projected to register a CAGR of 21.4%
(MENAFN- Navistrat Analytics) 20th November 2025 – The increased demand for internet streaming and multimedia material is developing possibilities for content delivery service providers, and it is outpacing traditional hosting servers. Increased Internet availability via smartphones, along with increased internet connection speed, has given customers the capacity to access their preferred media material, whether it be information search, online shopping, entertainment, or social engagement, at any time and from any location.
Several businesses are acquiring CDN services from CDN providers in order to provide content from the closest geographical location. CDN providers can either host their own content or pay network operators and ISPs to host their servers. These reasons are also contributing to the growth of the content delivery network industry.
Cloud delivery is becoming a prominent trend in the content delivery network (CDN) business, driven by cost-efficiency and mobility. Cost savings and mobility are two major reasons why businesses choose cloud delivery. Costs are decreasing, and the ecosystems that enable the cloud are becoming more reliable and mobile. Mobility allows users to access data and files from anywhere, and it also enables companies to administer one central system.
However, there is a possibility of a cyber-attack in the content delivery network, in which attackers intercept requests coming from the server and produce attack traffic with arbitrary parameters in HTTP GET requests, which CDN servers swiftly route back to the origin. Data abuse and information leakage, which are equally major obstacles in content delivery networks, may result in copyright and intellectual rights infringement.
Segment market overview and growth Insights:
Media delivery segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The video stream must transit via many networks, as does the quality of the video, as greater bitrates and resolutions require more information being conveyed to the final viewer. To ensure smooth media distribution, both participants must maintain a continual flow of data. An technique was developed to break packets into a variety of multimedia file formats, including PNG, IFF, MP3, and AVI. The development of video coding technologies such as H.264/AVC has also benefited the industry.
Dynamic segment is projected to contribute to steady revenue growth by 2032. Dynamic websites require a data-driven site that demands web development and database design. It contains content and information that changes based on a number of factors, including the site's viewer, the time and time zone, the language of the nation in which the viewer lives, and so on. Dynamic content is deemed expensive owing to its reactivity and ease of navigation. Furthermore, dynamic material enables the creation of personal experiences that foster trust and maximizes income.
Regional market overview and growth insights:
North America registered the second-largest market share in the content delivery network (CDN) market. Rise of e-commerce and online retail platforms is driving the CDN industry forward. Customers are increasingly seeking faultless digital shopping experiences and speedier website replies.
These rely heavily on low latency, high availability content delivery.
According to the ITU, worldwide B2C e-commerce revenue is expected to reach USD 5.5 trillion by 2027. CDNs help online shops by lowering page load times and managing traffic surges during peak events, both of which have a direct influence on conversion rates and sales performance.
The Asia-Pacific region is projected to achieve a CAGR of 26.7% by 2032. Increased collaboration between telecom operators and CDN providers is hastening the region's digital infrastructure and advancing next-generation content delivery. Such agreements enable network resources to be connected with CDN capabilities, hence enhancing corporate and OTT platform scalability, security, and service reliability.
This partnership is generating new revenue sources, particularly in places where there is a growing demand for high-quality streaming and online performance. For example, on July 4th, 2025, Telkom Indonesia partnered with Conversant Solutions to deliver Content Delivery Network-as-a-Service (CDNaaS) solutions throughout Southeast Asia.
Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors:
The Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market is characterized by numerous players, with major players competing across segments and regions. The list of major players included in the Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market report is:
• Synology Inc.
• Dell Inc.
• QNAP Systems, Inc.
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
• Western Digital (WD) Corporation
• Seagate Technology LLC
• TerraMaster
• Buffalo Americas, Inc.
• Thecus Technology Corp.
• ASUSTOR Inc.
• Ugreen Group Limited
• NAS Station PC
Major strategic developments by leading competitors
Telenor: On 28th August 2025, Telenor collaborated with Broadpeak to improve its present content delivery network (CDN) infrastructure, implementing a unified and scalable next-generation CDN platform. This innovative solution is designed to greatly enhance streaming performance across millions of client devices in the Nordic area, supporting both Telenor's in-house services and third-party platforms.
Navistrat Analytics has segmented the Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market by component, content type, provider type, end-use and region:
• Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
• Solutions
• Services
• Content Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
• Dynamic Content
• Static Content
• Video Content
• Provider Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
• Traditional CDN Providers
• Cloud CDN Providers
• Telco CDN Providers
• Peer-to-Peer (P2P) CDN Providers
• Enterprise CDN Providers
• End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
• Media and Entertainment
• Retail and e-commerce
• IT and telecom
• Healthcare
• Online gaming
• Others
• Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Major strategic developments by leading competitors
Telenor: On 28th August 2025, Telenor collaborated with Broadpeak to improve its present content delivery network (CDN) infrastructure, implementing a unified and scalable next-generation CDN platform. This innovative solution is designed to greatly enhance streaming performance across millions of client devices in the Nordic area, supporting both Telenor's in-house services and third-party platforms.
