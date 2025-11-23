403
UN chief states Africa to be severely impacted by climate change
(MENAFN) bUN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Saturday that African nations stand to bear a “deadly price” from climate change even though they have contributed “very little” to the problem, according to his remarks at a G20 leaders’ meeting in Johannesburg.
He told attendees that the world has already “failed” to keep global warming within the 1.5°C (2.7°F) threshold, meaning temperatures will inevitably exceed it for a time, and that urgent action is required to keep this overshoot “as small, short and safe as possible.”
“In any case, there will be dire consequences, more and worse, heat waves, wildfires, floods, hurricanes, and hunger,” he said.
Guterres stressed that the G20 must provide strong leadership and sustained support “as we build the resilient world people and planet required.”
He said preventing deeper “climate chaos” hinges on closing the adaptation gap — a core element of climate justice — and called on countries to honor their commitments, beginning with doubling funding for adaptation this year and working toward tripling it by 2030 with help from multilateral development banks.
He urged governments to protect the COP29 Baku financial objectives, fully fund the loss and damage mechanism, expand global early-warning systems by 2027, strengthen resilient food systems, drastically cut emissions this decade, and speed up the global shift away from fossil fuels toward renewable sources.
Guterres noted that 90% of new energy capacity added last year came from renewables. He pointed out that renewable power is now the most cost-effective option for new electricity generation in nearly all countries, but said that making sure developing nations can benefit requires major investments, access to technology for upgrading grids, improving storage and efficiency, and supporting workers and communities affected by the transition.
“All of these requires massive investment, debt relief, greater access to concessional finance reform of the global financial system, all to give developing countries representation that reflects the realities of today's global economy,” he said.
