G7 representatives meet to discuss diminishing exploitation of children
(MENAFN) Officials from G7 nations convened in Canada on Friday for a two-day gathering aimed at addressing a wide range of global security challenges, including threats to children, according to statements issued ahead of the meeting.
Gary Anandasangaree, Canada’s minister of public safety, said, “Together we will discuss the challenges we all face in improving the safety and security of the people we serve in an ever-more complex and dangerous world,” underscoring the urgency driving this year’s discussions.
The meetings are taking place in Ottawa and bring together representatives from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the US, and the EU. Officials are set to confront a diverse set of issues, with the agenda highlighting organized crime, drug abuse, migrant smuggling, extremist and violent online content, cybercrime, national security concerns, and child sexual exploitation as key priorities.
According to Public Safety Canada, “The meeting focuses on enhancing international collaboration to address global security threats … that affect the safety of their communities and security of their nations.” The agenda also includes discussions on “building energy security.”
The annual G7 Interior and Security Ministers’ meeting is designed to strengthen cooperation among member states as they respond to increasingly interconnected global threats, the ministry noted.
As the G7 marks its 50th anniversary, Canada emphasized priorities such as strengthening community safety, bolstering global energy security, advancing digital transformation, and cultivating future partnerships. “On the G7’s 50th anniversary, Canada’s agenda is focused on protecting our communities and the world; building energy security and accelerating the digital transition; and securing the partnerships of the future,” the statement said.
The session is scheduled to conclude on Nov. 23.
