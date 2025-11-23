Engin Altan Highlights 'Ertugrul' Impact At Doha Film Festival

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Turkish actor Engin Altan Düzyatan, widely celebrated for his titular role in historical drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul, offered a candid look into the extraordinary global success of the series during a press briefing at Doha Film Festival (DFF) by Doha Film Institute.

“Arab countries enjoyed the show because these are Muslim nations and we have a shared tradition, for example, around hospitality. To a certain degree, we look at the world in similar ways,” Düzyatan said. He added that the scarcity of shows featuring Muslim heroes contributed significantly to its appeal.

As a special guest of the festival, the actor acknowledged the immense adoration he now receives globally, particularly across the GCC, MENA, and parts of Asia:“Of course, there's huge love, and they respect me and my job.”

Diriliş: Ertuğrul (2014-2019) depicts the 13th-century life of Ertuğrul Bey, father of the Ottoman Empire's founder, Osman I, as he leads the Kayı tribe through political conflicts, wars against Mongols, Byzantines, and Crusaders, and struggles in Anatolia. The show's enduring global popularity earned it the nickname 'Turkish Game of Thrones' and cemented its status as a cultural phenomenon.

Discussing his preparation for the demanding role, Düzyatan revealed that his experience with horseback riding since childhood, combined with university training in sword usage, made many aspects of the role's physicality relatively straightforward.

