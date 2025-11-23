21 Arab Nations Join Qatar In First Cross-Border Cybersecurity Drill

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar yesterday hosted the inaugural 'Arab Cyber Exercise', conducted within the framework of the 12th National Cyber Drill organised by the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), which brought together participants from 21 Arab nations along with the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Cybersecurity Ministers.

The ceremony was attended by NCSA President, Eng. Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki and NSCA Director General, Ahmed Mohammed Al-Hammadi, along with other dignitaries.

The exercise, which comes under the theme 'Cross-Border Attacks,' is designed to boost regional cooperation in cybersecurity, reinforce collective efforts, and facilitate the exchange of expertise. Its overarching goal is to advance cyber preparedness and strengthen digital security and stability across the region.



WISE 12 opens tomorrow, to reimagine learning in AI age

Sheikha Moza attends 2025 Fashion Trust Arabia Awards Ceremony Qatar promotes Web Summit Qatar 2026 in Washington

Read Also

During the event, officials highlighted that the exercise provides a realistic simulation of emerging cyber threats targeting vital sectors, allowing participating teams to test response mechanisms, evaluate national capabilities, and identify areas for improvement. They noted that the initiative reflects a shared Arab commitment to building a resilient regional cyber ecosystem, capable of addressing sophisticated attacks and safeguarding critical digital infrastructure.

Al-Hammadi stated that the rise of cross-border threats aimed at the region's digital infrastructure has created a new security landscape, one that demands advanced readiness and heightened proactive awareness.

He stressed that this year's scenario, developed by the Cyber Security Agency, was meticulously tailored to reflect the unique operational realities of each nation's official cybersecurity institutions and response centres. The Director General mentioned that the country has carried out National Cyber Drills since 2013, using them as a key measure for evaluating how prepared institutions and organisations are to confront and manage cyber risks.

Officials explained that these drills contribute to institutional and economic advancement and have evolved into an annual national practice, serving as a vital management instrument for identifying and closing gaps. They also help assess the efficiency of response and recovery strategies, ensuring reduced impact on society, economy, and the continuity of national stability.

The General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Cybersecurity Ministers underscored the significance of the exercise in deepening cooperation among Arab states and fostering the exchange of cybersecurity expertise, describing it as a strategic milestone in advancing the region's overall cybersecurity landscape.

Industry leaders remarked that the First Arab Cyber Exercise 2025 aligns with a broader strategic effort to reinforce the unified Arab cybersecurity framework and enhance the region's ability to counter cross-border digital threats.

As Qatar continues to advance its national vision for a secure and resilient digital future, the successful hosting of the First Arab Cyber Exercise reinforces the country's commitment to regional leadership in cybersecurity.

The initiative reflects Qatar's strategy to foster innovation, strengthen digital sovereignty, and build robust national capabilities capable of withstanding evolving threats. By championing cooperation among Arab states and promoting a culture of preparedness, Qatar is not merely safeguarding its own critical infrastructure but also contributing to a more stable and secure regional digital landscape, in line with its long-term development and security objectives.