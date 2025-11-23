403
Veeam Data Platform v13 Launches and Redefines the Standard for Cyber Resilience, Advanced Data Protection, Security and Identity Controls, and AI-Powered Intelligence
(MENAFN- Procre8) DUBAI, UAE – November 20, 2025 – Veeam® Software, the #1 global leader in data resilience, today launches Veeam Data Platform v13 — a groundbreaking release that redefines the standard for cyber resilience, intelligent data protection, and data freedom in the AI era. This release represents a fundamental evolution of the industry’s most trusted data platform. Built for a world defined by relentless ransomware, rapid infrastructure transformation, and AI innovation, Veeam Data Platform v13 delivers unprecedented resilience, unmatched flexibility, and the intelligence needed for the AI-powered future.
Trusted by more than 550,000 customers, Veeam Data Platform is a unified solution delivering advanced data protection, AI-driven ransomware resilience, and seamless recovery across physical, virtual, and cloud environments to ensure organizations’ data is always secure, available, and trusted. With a modern platform architecture, AI-powered intelligence, an expansive hypervisor integration model, and new industry-first security capabilities, Veeam Data Platform v13 delivers a revolutionary leap forward – helping organizations stay ahead of threats, eliminate lock-in, and keep data always available, recoverable, and ready for the workloads of tomorrow.
Veeam Data Platform v13 introduces the industry’s most advanced intelligent security and ransomware protection. Key innovations include:
• Recon Scanner 3.0 – Transformative Security, Unmatched Forensics: Powered by Coveware by Veeam, Recon Scanner 3.0 is now built directly into Veeam Data Platform, redefining real-time operational threat visibility for organizations.
o Flags suspected adversary behavior across monitored endpoints, including brute force attacks, suspicious file activity, and unexpected network connections.
o Consolidated Triage Inbox enables organizations to see, sort, and manage all suspicious activity in one place, with severity ratings and behavioral insights.
o Seamless integration with Veeam ONE Threat Center delivers real-time analytics and threat visualization to security dashboards.
o Suppression Rules and context-rich findings help teams triage faster and reduce alert fatigue.
o Microsoft Sentinel integration correlates Recon Scanner intelligence with broader threat signals for unified detection, investigation, and response.
o Collects forensic data from Veeam environments and maps findings to the MITRE ATT&CK framework for unmatched threat context.
• Veeam intelligence driven Malware Analysis AI Agent: Advanced AI-driven analysis automatically detects, classifies, and reports malware and suspicious activity, providing actionable intelligence and guided remediation to ensure recoveries are trusted and clean.
• Best in class Security, Identity and Access Controls: Least-privilege access and centralized authentication using SAML-based SSO reduce exposure and streamline secure access.
• Immutable by Default: Backups are immutable by default to align with ransomware best practices and protect recovery points from unauthorized modification.
• Industry-Leading Security and ITSM Integrations: Deep integrations with leading security and IT ops platforms – including CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Splunk, and ServiceNow – unify detection, investigation, and response.
Veeam Data Platform v13 strengthens Veeam’s core foundation of expansive workload coverage and fast, flexible, reliable workload mobility—critical for cloud adoption, cyber recovery, and AI-driven modernization. Key innovations include:
• Instant Recovery to Microsoft Azure: True instant recovery of critical workloads directly into Azure, enabling rapid restoration with a secure cleanroom environment to validate recoverability and minimize downtime.
• Expanded Hypervisor Coverage: Support for Scale Computing HyperCore™ available now, with additional platforms including HPE Morpheus VM Essentials, Citrix XenServer, XCP-ng and more coming soon.
• More scheduled for release in 2026, including:
o OpenShift Virtualization Support: Native host-based VM backup and recovery for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, building on existing support through Veeam Kasten.
o Universal Hypervisor Integration API: A first-of-its-kind integration framework enabling any hypervisor vendor to integrate natively with Veeam’s backup and recovery capabilities using a standardized API, future-proofing customer environments as new virtualization technologies emerge.
Veeam Data Platform v13 expands Veeam’s commitment to simplicity, openness, and cost efficiency—delivering high availability, modern management, and deployment flexibility without proprietary hardware appliances or restricted architectures. Key innovations include:
• Veeam Software Appliance with High Availability: A hardened, turnkey Linux-based appliance that deploys in minutes, self-updates, eliminates OS management overhead, and now supports high availability for uninterrupted operations—all without hardware lock-in, offering significant cost savings compared to traditional competitive appliances.
• Modern Web Console: A new customer-hosted, browser-based UI that simplifies setup, reduces infrastructure requirements, and streamlines daily management for a more intuitive, modern experience.
“At Veeam, protecting our customers’ data isn’t just a promise – it’s our purpose,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO of Veeam Software. “With Veeam Data Platform v13, we are resetting the standard for data resilience. We’re giving organizations the intelligence, automation, and flexibility they need to outsmart cyberattacks, eliminate lock-in, and innovate without fear. V13 is a defining moment for the future of data and cyber resilience, and it also lays the technical foundation for Veeam’s next chapter: a unified data and AI command platform that brings protection, security, governance, and AI trust together in one intelligent experience.”
Availability
Veeam Data Platform v13 is available now through Veeam’s global network of authorized partners, resellers, and distributors. Veeam Recon Scanner 3.0 is now included with Veeam Data Platform Premium and is coming soon to Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners. For more information, visit
Join Us Live
Don’t miss the VeeamON Global Launch Virtual Event on November 19, where Veeam Data Platform v13 and the new Veeam Recon Scanner is live in action. Engage with Veeam leaders, connect with industry experts, and discover how organizations can achieve next-level data resilience and security. Register free at
Supporting Quotes and Resources
“Veeam Data Platform v13, with the integrated Recon Scanner 3.0, fundamentally transforms security and resilience for customers by providing advanced detection and forensic intelligence to outsmart cyber threats. This powerful combination enables organizations to accelerate recovery with clean backups and AI-driven automation, ensuring business continuity and compliance. For partners, the new offering creates significant opportunities by delivering an industry-leading, high-value solution that simplifies deployment and provides customers with the confidence and security needed in the digital era.” – Ron Westfall, Vice President, Infrastructure and Networking, HyperFRAME Research
"Veeam Data Platform v13 allowed us to simplify and centralize everything. It comes ready to go out of the box, which made setup effortless -- it’s made our environment so much easier to manage. When it comes to cyber defenses, we need to be ironclad 100% of the time because attackers only have to get it right once. Veeam's new deployment model helps us achieve that robust, yet seamless security.” – Joe Moffitt, Principle Technical Architect, Darktrace
“The partnership between Scale Computing and Veeam represents more than integration, it is helping solve for disruption. As organizations move away from legacy hypervisors, they’re demanding simpler, more autonomous infrastructure that doesn’t compromise resiliency. Together with Veeam, Scale Computing is delivering a modern alternative that combines Scale Computing’s self-healing virtualization platform with the industry’s most trusted data protection, empowering IT teams to take back control from complexity, cost, and lock-in.” – Craig Theriac, Vice President of Product Management at Scale Computing
