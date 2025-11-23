403
Dubai’s commercial market surges past AED 12.3 billion in October as off-plan offices lead a new investment cycle
(MENAFN- Clickon Group Mena) Dubai’s commercial property market posted one of its strongest months on record in October, with sales transactions rising 21.4% year-on-year to 1,274 deals valued at AED 12.3 billion — a 9.9% increase versus October 2024, according to Engel & Völkers Middle East, a leader in premium residential and commercial real estate services.
The momentum was led by the office sector, where transactions surged 64% in volume and 98% in value, reflecting sustained demand for Grade A offices in established business districts such as Business Bay and Jumeirah Lakes Towers.
Retail assets also saw remarkable growth, with sales volumes up 29% and the total value of sales doubling year-on-year, buoyed by the strength of Dubai’s consumer economy and the ongoing expansion of international brands.
But behind the figures lies a new phenomenon reshaping the skyline: the rise of off-plan commercial developments. Engel & Völkers’ data shows that off-plan office sales have exploded — from 69 in Q3 2024 to 389 in Q3 2025, a 464% increase. In October alone, 225 off-plan office transactions were recorded compared with just 33 a year ago.
Developments such as Lumena, Lumena Alta, AHS Tower, Samana Barari Avenue, 31 Above, and Aspirz Tower are spearheading this surge, attracting investors eager to participate in Dubai’s next generation of workplace environments — projects designed with sustainability, wellness, and digital infrastructure at their core.
“The off-plan office segment has become one of Dubai’s most dynamic investment stories this year,” said Alex Lourenço, Head of Commercial at Engel & Völkers Middle East. “With occupancy in existing Grade A buildings at near-record levels, investors are turning to new developments that match global standards for design and efficiency. The response has been extraordinary — we’re seeing strong pre-sales and unprecedented confidence in Dubai’s long-term commercial outlook.”
Occupancy rates in prime offices are consistently above 90%, leaving limited supply in established commercial districts and driving up both rental yields and capital values. Engel & Völkers expects this pressure to continue into 2026, particularly in mixed-use communities such as Business Bay, JLT, and Arjan, where developers are diversifying portfolios to include office and retail spaces alongside residential projects.
By comparison, the residential market is settling into a more mature phase after two years of exceptional growth. October recorded 18,530 sales transactions, a modest adjustment from 2024’s record highs. Off-plan accounted for 68.3% of activity, while secondary transactions grew 14.4% month-on-month, showing renewed appetite for ready homes.
Apartments dominated at 85.8% of sales, supported by accessible pricing and average gross rental yields of 6.8%. Prices across key apartment communities have risen 5–10% year-on-year, while many villa communities have achieved 10–20% growth, reinforcing Dubai’s resilience and sustained investment appeal.
Looking ahead, Engel & Völkers Middle East forecasts continued momentum in commercial real estate into 2026, driven by a combination of limited prime supply, rising corporate demand, and the city’s ongoing transformation into a global headquarters destination.
The surge in off-plan office projects marks the start of a new chapter — one where Dubai’s commercial property sector evolves from stable performer to strategic growth engine in the region’s economic landscape.
