Arabian Automobiles Wraps Up 2025 with Exclusive Year-End Offers
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 20 November 2025: Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), the flagship automotive company of AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is closing out the year with a rewarding Year-End Savings (YESS) Campaign that makes Nissan a compelling choice for customers.
The campaign offers savings up to AED 50,000 on select models, allowing new and seasoned drivers to upgrade their vehicles as they head into the new year. From compact urban options to full-size adventure-ready SUVs, the Nissan range provides versatility and dependability for every individual’s needs.
Customers can explore attractive savings across a diverse line-up ranging from the practical, like the Magnite, Kicks, and Altima, to the more versatile, such as the X-Trail, X-Terra, and Pathfinder. Performance enthusiasts are also catered too, with Nissan’s famed Z rounding out the offering.
Every vehicle delivers Nissan's well-known balance of reliability and peace of mind, supported by Arabian Automobiles' extensive service network and unparalleled customer care.
As the final seasonal campaign of 2025, YESS aligns perfectly with customers traditionally looking for year-end value. Arabian Automobiles and Nissan answers this expectation with savings designed to end the year on a high note, providing drivers considering a new vehicle with a clear opportunity to act before the calendar turns.
The YESS Campaign is now available at Nissan of Arabian Automobiles showrooms across Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates. Customers are invited to visit and discover what makes each Nissan model the right choice for their journey ahead.
