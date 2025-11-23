403
Ring launches its new advanced Outdoor Camera Pro in the UAE
(MENAFN- BPG Group) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 20 November 2025: Ring announced the launch of Ring Outdoor Camera Pro in the UAE, its most advanced outdoor device without lights, engineered to deliver superior clarity, elevated performance, and next-level protection for homes and businesses.
New and advanced features:
Ring’s most advanced outdoor camera without lights comes loaded with better image clarity and security features, with Retinal 4K and up to 10x enhanced zoom, Low-Light Sight and Adaptive Night Vision giving you a clearer picture, even in total darkness and 3D motion detection.
With 10x zoom and enhanced low-light performance, Retinal 4K devices reveal details, even in the most challenging conditions. Retinal 4K technology doe’n’t just capture ’hat’s –here – it brings it to life, providing a clear view that empowers users to experience their surroundings in a way that was previously imposs’ble. It’s like seeing it with your very own eyes.
Availability: The Ring Outdoor Camera Pro is now available in the UAE online and in partnering stores, retailing for AED 799.
