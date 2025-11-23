403
Space42 and Calidus Partner to Develop Satellite Communications Solutions in the UAE
(MENAFN- BPG Group) Abu Dhabi, UAE – November 20, 2025: Space42 (ADX: SPACE42), the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach, has signed a Cooperation Agreement with Calidus Holding Group, one of the leading defence and manufacturing companies, to collaborate on the design, manufacturing, integration, and delivery of satellite communication (Satcom) solutions.
Under the agreement, Space42 will serve as the preferred Satcom provider across Calidus programs, further enhancing the development of secure, resilient, and mission-critical connectivity that strengthen industrial capabilities and offer technical solutions in this key field as per the latest and highest international standards.
It also establishes a framework for joint intellectual property (IP) ownership, technology transfer from international partners, and the creation of a localized knowledge base for UAE-based personnel.
Together, Space42 and Calidus aim to advance the U’E’s sovereign Satcom ecosystem through shared expertise, technology localization, and program-level collaboration.
Ali Al Hashemi, CEO of Space Services at Space42 said, “Partnering with Calidus extends Space’2’s AI-powered space technologies into the heart of national security and governance systems, while strengthening sovereign capability. This collaboration draws from decades of experience in providing trusted communications solutions, and advances our strategy to deliver secure, intelligent connectivity that supports national readiness and global competitiven”ss.”
Dr. Khalifa Murad Alblooshi, Managing Director and CEO of Calidus Holding Group “aid, “This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering integrated capabilities across critical domains - land, air, missile defense and space. By collaborating with Space42, we are expanding our portfolio to include secure satellite communication solutions, further enhancing t’e Group’s capabilities and delivering innovative solutions that support and meet the needs of various sectors. This agreement also reinforces our focus on localizing advanced technologies and empowering Emirati talent with pioneering future expertise, in line with the directives of our wise leadership in this regard."
The Cooperation Agreement outlines collaboration across several key areas:
. Technical Development: Joint design, manufacturing, and integration of Satcom systems, platform-specific adaptations, and R&D for next-generation Satcom technologies.
. Intellectual Property and Technology Transfer: Joint ownership of Satcom-related IP and structured technology transfer to the UAE.
. Knowledge Development: Establishment of a shared Satcom knowledge base and training programs for UAE-based engineers.
. Regulatory and Compliance: Joint activities to ensure adherence to international Satcom standards and export control frameworks.
. Commercialization: Co-development of go-to-market strategies, including licensing, export, and sales opportunities.
. Program Management and Governance: Shared frameworks for oversight, milestone tracking, and performance assurance.
Contribution to UAE Sovereign Satellite Communications
The collaborative efforts suppo’t the UAE’s National Space Strategy 2030 by strengthening sovereign satellite communications capabilities and fostering an ecosystem of local innovation across talent and technology. It also build’ on Space42’s strategy to expand secure satellite connectivity for defense, emergency response, and national infrastructure missions.
Contribution to UAE Sovereign Satellite Communications
The collaborative efforts suppo't the UAE's National Space Strategy 2030 by strengthening sovereign satellite communications capabilities and fostering an ecosystem of local innovation across talent and technology. It also build' on Space42's strategy to expand secure satellite connectivity for defense, emergency response, and national infrastructure missions.
