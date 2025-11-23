403
Careem Food Introduces Meal Scheduling in Dubai
(MENAFN- House of Comms) Dubai, UAE - 20 November, 2025: Careem has launched ‘Scheduling’ on Careem Food, a new feature that allows customers to plan their meals hours or even days in advance. The feature offers greater convenience and control over meal timings, reducing the need for last-minute ordering and avoiding the rush during peak-hours.
The Scheduling feature is seamlessly integrated into the Careem Food experience. Customers can choose a specific delivery time and date in two easy ways: by selecting the ‘Schedule’ option on a restaurant’s page before browsing the menu, or by choosing a future time slot at checkout.
The new functionality caters to both planners and spontaneous customers who want to ensure their meals arrive exactly when needed.
Ziad Barbara, Senior Product Director at Careem, commented: “Our goal is to simplify people’s lives, and that means removing everyday friction. We’ve all felt the pressure of the lunchtime rush or the 6 PM scramble for dinner. Scheduling gives customers complete control, so their food works around their life, not the other way around. It’s about giving them back one of the most valuable resources - their time.”
The feature addresses a common customer need for flexibility and reliability in food delivery, whether it’s ensuring lunch arrives between meetings, a family dinner is ready at a specific time, or weekly meals are planned in advance. Customers can browse during quieter moments, place their orders, and rest assured their meals will arrive on time.
Scheduling is currently available to customers in Dubai, and will be expanding to Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Sharjah in December.
To schedule your meals in advance, download or open the Careem app and select ‘Food’ from the home screen. Careem Plus members enjoy free delivery on all food and grocery orders, along with savings across rides, dining out, home cleaning, and more.
