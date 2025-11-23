403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GymNation's viral self-defence class in Dubai is splitting opinion in the UK - here's how you can secure a free spot
(MENAFN- Current Global) • GymNation introduces a unique Self-Defence Retreat in Dubai created as an alternative solution to the phone-theft epidemic impacting London.
• The class which went viral in the UK has already attracted global media attention and over 600 sign-ups since going live last week.
• Free limited slots are now open for travellers and Dubai residents with sessions running until 20th December.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 18th November 2025: GymNation, the homegrown UAE fitness brand, has announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind Self-Defence Retreat in Dubai - a programme originally created in response to the UK’s growing conversation around personal safety and the phone-theft epidemic impacting London. The initiative follows a surge of social media reactions in the UK, where GymNation’s recent London campaign sparked thousands of comments and divided opinions online.
The reaction was first triggered by GymNation’s billboard takeover across London, inviting Londoners to “escape” to Dubai for a Self-Defence Retreat. This quickly became a talking point on the streets and online, driving widespread debate around the capital’s rising phone-theft issue.
Several social media users across the UK engaged with the retreat announcement, with comments ranging from “Scan quick before your phone gets nicked” to users joking they “wouldn’t get their phone out to scan that in E&C.” Others reflected on the rise in phone thefts with one user sharing: “I’ve seen people getting their phones snatched 4 times this year… does make you consider leaving.” Another user simply stated “MISSION: Escape UK”.
Since the campaign went live, the momentum has continued to build. The class has attracted over 600 sign-ups in one week, as well as extensive media attention from the UK and beyond. Several UK journalists have already flown to Dubai to trial the class themselves, while dozens of UAE-based British expats planning to return home for Christmas have contacted GymNation to secure a spot ahead of their trip.
While the UK grapples with soaring theft figures, Dubai tells a different story. Repeatedly recognised as one of the safest cities in the world by international reports including the World Population Review, it has become a destination where people feel protected and at ease. Seeing more travellers prioritise that sense of security, GymNation created a programme that matches the city’s spirit, turning self-defence into a wellness experience focused on confidence, awareness and empowerment.
“Self-defence isn’t about confrontation,” said Rory McEntee, CMO of GymNation, “It’s about confidence. When people feel strong and capable, they move through the world differently with clarity, calmness and control. In Dubai, you can leave your phone on a café table and come back four hours later - and it’ll still be there. Try doing that in London”.
The Self-Defence Retreat will be hosted at GymNation Al Quoz and led by the UAE’s leading self-defence instructor, Jason Woodham, who has trained thousands of individuals across the region. The retreat combines physical training, stress management and situational awareness techniques designed to help individuals assess their surroundings, make empowered decisions and respond confidently in unexpected situations. “Self-defence is really self-belief,” said Jason Woodham, “It teaches you to trust your instincts, set boundaries and carry yourself with confidence. We're not teaching aggression, we’re teaching awareness.”
For the launch, GymNation is opening a limited number of free spaces for travellers and residents this winter. “Dubai is welcoming millions of visitors over the winter season,” added McEntee, “Many are already here for wellness, fitness and lifestyle experiences. We wanted to give them something meaningful to take home, confidence.”
Whether someone is walking down Oxford Street or Sheikh Zayed Road, GymNation wants every individual to feel strong, aware and empowered, wherever they are. Registrations for the Self-Defence Retreat by GymNation are now open with sessions conducted every Saturday at 8 am, until December 20th.
• The class which went viral in the UK has already attracted global media attention and over 600 sign-ups since going live last week.
• Free limited slots are now open for travellers and Dubai residents with sessions running until 20th December.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 18th November 2025: GymNation, the homegrown UAE fitness brand, has announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind Self-Defence Retreat in Dubai - a programme originally created in response to the UK’s growing conversation around personal safety and the phone-theft epidemic impacting London. The initiative follows a surge of social media reactions in the UK, where GymNation’s recent London campaign sparked thousands of comments and divided opinions online.
The reaction was first triggered by GymNation’s billboard takeover across London, inviting Londoners to “escape” to Dubai for a Self-Defence Retreat. This quickly became a talking point on the streets and online, driving widespread debate around the capital’s rising phone-theft issue.
Several social media users across the UK engaged with the retreat announcement, with comments ranging from “Scan quick before your phone gets nicked” to users joking they “wouldn’t get their phone out to scan that in E&C.” Others reflected on the rise in phone thefts with one user sharing: “I’ve seen people getting their phones snatched 4 times this year… does make you consider leaving.” Another user simply stated “MISSION: Escape UK”.
Since the campaign went live, the momentum has continued to build. The class has attracted over 600 sign-ups in one week, as well as extensive media attention from the UK and beyond. Several UK journalists have already flown to Dubai to trial the class themselves, while dozens of UAE-based British expats planning to return home for Christmas have contacted GymNation to secure a spot ahead of their trip.
While the UK grapples with soaring theft figures, Dubai tells a different story. Repeatedly recognised as one of the safest cities in the world by international reports including the World Population Review, it has become a destination where people feel protected and at ease. Seeing more travellers prioritise that sense of security, GymNation created a programme that matches the city’s spirit, turning self-defence into a wellness experience focused on confidence, awareness and empowerment.
“Self-defence isn’t about confrontation,” said Rory McEntee, CMO of GymNation, “It’s about confidence. When people feel strong and capable, they move through the world differently with clarity, calmness and control. In Dubai, you can leave your phone on a café table and come back four hours later - and it’ll still be there. Try doing that in London”.
The Self-Defence Retreat will be hosted at GymNation Al Quoz and led by the UAE’s leading self-defence instructor, Jason Woodham, who has trained thousands of individuals across the region. The retreat combines physical training, stress management and situational awareness techniques designed to help individuals assess their surroundings, make empowered decisions and respond confidently in unexpected situations. “Self-defence is really self-belief,” said Jason Woodham, “It teaches you to trust your instincts, set boundaries and carry yourself with confidence. We're not teaching aggression, we’re teaching awareness.”
For the launch, GymNation is opening a limited number of free spaces for travellers and residents this winter. “Dubai is welcoming millions of visitors over the winter season,” added McEntee, “Many are already here for wellness, fitness and lifestyle experiences. We wanted to give them something meaningful to take home, confidence.”
Whether someone is walking down Oxford Street or Sheikh Zayed Road, GymNation wants every individual to feel strong, aware and empowered, wherever they are. Registrations for the Self-Defence Retreat by GymNation are now open with sessions conducted every Saturday at 8 am, until December 20th.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment