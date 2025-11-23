The Night Manager To Aranyak: 5 OTT Thrillers You Can Finish In One Weekend

Crime Thrillers: Looking for a binge that keeps you hooked without eating your entire week? These five fast, gripping OTT thrillers pack sharp twists, tight runtimes, and enough suspense to turn your weekend into a full-blown nail-biter marathon

If you want a binge that is gripping, fast, and totally weekend-friendly, these five OTT thrillers deliver nonstop tension. The Night Manager India, Aranyak, Dahaad, Delhi Crime Season 2, and Criminal Justice offer sharp twists, tight runtimes, and intense storytelling that keep you glued to the screen without dragging.

A taut crime thriller led by Sonakshi Sinha, Dahaad tracks the hunt for a serial killer hiding in plain sight. Its rural Rajasthan setting, slow-burning tension, and disturbing revelations make it an absorbing watch that balances emotional depth with chilling investigative drama.

Adapted from the acclaimed British show, this courtroom thriller blends crime, mystery, and psychological tension as one young man fights to prove his innocence. Its compact arc, gripping performances, and constant moral dilemmas make it a compelling single-weekend binge.

Shorter and faster than Season 1, the second chapter follows the Delhi Police tackling the ruthless Kachcha Baniyan gang. With its grounded storytelling, strong ensemble cast, and tight pacing, the series maintains realism while delivering high-stakes suspense across a lean runtime. Season 3 is also streaming on Netflix now.

Set in the misty Himalayan town of Sironah, this atmospheric thriller follows a conflicted cop and her partner investigating a mysterious murder. The eerie forests, local legends, and character secrets unfold at a gripping pace, keeping you invested from the first episode to the last.

A slick remake of the British series, this thriller blends luxury hotels, undercover missions, and a deadly arms dealer. With sharp performances from Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor, it delivers stylish tension, quick twists, and a compact plot perfect for weekend viewing.