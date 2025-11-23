UAE Honours Wing Commander Namansh Syal Indian Envoys Pay Final Tribute

Ambassador Deepak Mittal and Consul General Satish Sivan paid solemn respects to Late Wing Commander Namansh Syal in the UAE. A special IAF aircraft flew his mortal remains back to India. The Emirati Defence Forces extended a ceremonial guard of honour, underscoring the deep military camaraderie between the two nations.

