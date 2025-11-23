Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UAE Honours Wing Commander Namansh Syal Indian Envoys Pay Final Tribute


2025-11-23 01:07:53
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Ambassador Deepak Mittal and Consul General Satish Sivan paid solemn respects to Late Wing Commander Namansh Syal in the UAE. A special IAF aircraft flew his mortal remains back to India. The Emirati Defence Forces extended a ceremonial guard of honour, underscoring the deep military camaraderie between the two nations.

MENAFN23112025007385015968ID1110384043



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search