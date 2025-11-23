3 WWE RAW Replacements For Sheamus After Unfortunate Injury

Sheamus' injury leaves a gap on WWE RAW. Three credible names could step in and shake up storylines.

Austin Theory stands out as a timely replacement while Sheamus recovers. The 28-year-old has been absent from WWE television for a long stretch, and buzz earlier placed him in the Men's WarGames as part of Team Vision before plans were reportedly shelved.

With the Celtic Warrior on hiatus, bringing Theory back lets Stamford's promotion restore a familiar presence in the squared circle and inject fresh energy into ongoing angles. Used right, his return offers a straightforward way to bolster RAW's pacing and star power without overhauling existing feuds.

Liv Morgan, though part of Monday Night RAW's Women's Division, has the star power to offset Sheamus' absence in the wider story. The former Women's World Champion is currently out due to a real-life injury, but if she's medically cleared, a red-brand comeback makes sense under Triple H's direction.

Reintroducing the Judgment Day member could roil Dominik Mysterio's narrative, especially amid her growing on-screen closeness with Roxanne Perez. Her presence would ripple through multiple segments, creating intrigue that compensates for losing a major male singles act.

Chad Gable has been sidelined since his injury in June 2025, but recent reports indicate he's moving toward an in-ring return. As noted by PWInsider, he is expected at the WWE Performance Center this week to begin working on his comeback. If that timeline holds, Master Gable becomes a strong candidate to step into RAW while Sheamus heals.

His track record of delivering bangers makes him ideal for elevating weekly match quality, and his return on Adam Pearce's show could add spark to the El Grade Americano storyline. He's a dependable way to restore the in-ring standard fans expect on Monday nights.