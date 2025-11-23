New Labour Codes 'Anti-National', Won't Support Them: K Muraleedharan

Congress leader K Muraleedharan on Sunday criticised the four new labour codes introduced by the Centre, calling them "anti-national" and said the party will not support them. Murleedharan claimed that under the new codes, labourers can form an organisation only if at least 10 per cent of its members are part of it. He called this provision incorrect, saying that forming a union is a workers' right. "If any labourers can form an organisation, a minimum of 10 per cent of the members should be a part of the organisation. That is not correct. To form an organisation is their right. They are encouraging the owners of the factories and fully supporting the management. Workers are not getting justice from most of the management across India. It is affecting Kerala also. This is anti-national and we will not support it," the Congress leader told ANI.

Provisions of the New Labour Codes

As per the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, one of the four codes implemented by the Centre, Trade Unions with 51 per cent membership get recognition as the Negotiating Union. According to the Centre, such an arrangement strengthens collective bargaining. The code also expanded the definition of a strike, including "mass casual leave also within its ambit", to prevent flash strikes and ensure lawful action.

The central government has brought in the four Labour Codes, the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, which came into effect on November 21, rationalising 29 existing labour laws, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Jairam Ramesh Questions 'Revolutionary Reform'

Earlier on Saturday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a dig at the government, saying 29 existing labour-related laws have been re-packaged into four codes, and this is being marketed as some revolutionary reform when even the rules have yet to be notified.

'Shramik Nyay' Demands

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh asked if these codes make the five essential demands of India's workers for Shramik Nyay a reality? "National minimum wage at Rs 400 per day, including for MGNREGA, right to Health law that will provide universal health coverage of Rs. 25 lakhs, employment guarantee act for urban areas, comprehensive social security for all unorganised workers, including life insurance and accident insurance and a commitment to stop contractualisation of employment in core government functions," he said.

Jairam Ramesh said the Modi Government must learn from the examples of the Congress government in Karnataka and the previous Government in Rajasthan, "which have pioneered labour reform for the 21st century with their groundbreaking gig worker laws that preceded the new codes". (ANI)

