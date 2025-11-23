Ukraine Foreign Minister Calls EAM Jaishankar To Discuss Donald Trump's Peace Deal, Emphasises India's Role
US President Donald Trump has given Ukraine until November 27 to approve the peace plan, which cedes Ukrainian territory long sought by Moscow. Negotiators will meet in Switzerland on Sunday.
Informing about his call to Jaishankar, Sybiha said,“I had a call with India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and informed him about the dynamic of peace efforts and upcoming talks. We exchanged assessments of the current developments.”
“I emphasised India's important role in bringing a just peace closer,” he added.
Jaishankar also shared that he had a telecon with the Ukrainian FM, and said,“Appreciate his briefing on the ongoing developments related to the Ukraine conflict. Reiterated India's support for an early end to this conflict and the establishment of an enduring peace.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment