Ukraine Foreign Minister Calls EAM Jaishankar To Discuss Donald Trump's Peace Deal, Emphasises India's Role

MENAFN - Live Mint) With a deadline looming over Ukraine to accept Donald Trump's 28-point peace plan, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Saturday called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss the ongoing efforts and upcoming talks to end the nearly four-year conflict with Russia.

US President Donald Trump has given Ukraine until November 27 to approve the peace plan, which cedes Ukrainian territory long sought by Moscow. Negotiators will meet in Switzerland on Sunday.

Informing about his call to Jaishankar, Sybiha said,“I had a call with India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and informed him about the dynamic of peace efforts and upcoming talks. We exchanged assessments of the current developments.”

“I emphasised India's important role in bringing a just peace closer,” he added.

Jaishankar also shared that he had a telecon with the Ukrainian FM, and said,“Appreciate his briefing on the ongoing developments related to the Ukraine conflict. Reiterated India's support for an early end to this conflict and the establishment of an enduring peace.”