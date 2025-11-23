403
South Korea to build nuclear bunker under gym
(MENAFN) South Korean authorities are preparing to construct the nation’s first civilian nuclear shelter beneath a public fitness center, reports indicate. The facility will be situated under a large apartment complex in Seoul.
Officials cited rising threats from North Korea as a key reason for the project, with concerns about global conflicts, including the ongoing situation in Ukraine, also contributing to the decision.
The shelter is expected to cover more than 2,100 square meters and accommodate up to 1,020 people. It will be located on the third basement level of a residential development set for completion in 2028, which will include 16 high-rise buildings and over 1,200 apartments. The site will occupy the former Seongdong Detention Center in Garak-dong.
The underground facility will be equipped with air filtration, clean water storage, and waste management systems designed to sustain life for up to two weeks during a nuclear, chemical, or biological emergency. When not in use for crises, the area will function as a public gym.
“Because modern threats are different from those in the past, we’re launching this project to expand the role of civil defense shelters,” an unnamed city official said. “We hope it will mark a new step toward better protecting citizens and improving Seoul’s security system.”
The announcement comes amid persistent tensions between North and South Korea, which have escalated following a deterioration in relations under the previous administration.
