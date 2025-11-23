Presidential Envoys Of European Commission And European Council To Represent EU At Geneva Talks Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, citing Politico, representatives of France and Germany will also be present at the talks, which will take place at the level of national security advisers.

Bjoern Seibert, the head of cabinet for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, is expected to represent the EU, alongside Pedro Lourtie, the top aide to European Council President Antonio Costa.

According to the outlet, Europeans are expected to push Trump's team to dilute their proposal for handing territory in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine to Russia. Instead, they want any ceasefire to start from the principle that the conflict will be frozen on the current "contact line," but that this would only be to allow talks to begin, not as a final settlement. Ukraine and its European allies strongly reject the idea that Kyiv should be required to give up land by force. NATO and EU allies worry that such an outcome would simply encourage Russian leader Vladimir Putin to expand his territorial ambitions and attack them next.

On Saturday, more than a dozen leaders - including Germany's Friedrich Merz, France's Emmanuel Macron, the U.K.'s Keir Starmer, the EU's von der Leyen, Finland's Alexander Stubb and Canada's Mark Carney - met for an urgent discussion at the G20 summit in Johannesburg to coordinate their response to Trump's plan with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky, Starmer discuss diplomatic nuances in advancing peace plan

They issued a joint statement noting that the draft peace plan from Washington could serve as a basis for peace agreements but requires refinement.

As Ukrinform reported, on Sunday, November 23, Ukraine, the United States, and EU states will hold negotiations in Geneva regarding Trump's peace plan.

Photo: freepik