Drone Operators Destroy Seven Enemy Shelters On Northern Slobozhanshchyna And Kursk Axes

2025-11-23 01:04:21
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service reported this on its website and released the corresponding video.

The enemy shelters were destroyed thanks to the coordinated and effective work of FPV drone operators and Vampire bombers, the report says.

As Ukrinform reported, UAV operators of the rapid response command Shkval of the 7th Carpathian Border Detachment destroyed a checkpoint and a shelter of Russian invaders on the Northern Slobozhanshchyna axis.

UkrinForm

