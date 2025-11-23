403
Devart8 Builders Launches New Website To Elevate Home Remodeling Experience Across The Bay Area
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Milpitas, CA: DevArt8 Builders, a leading residential remodeling and development company in the Bay Area, has officially launched its redesigned website,, created to offer homeowners a more streamlined, informative, and user-friendly experience.
The new website highlights DevArt8's core services, including kitchen remodeling, bathroom renovation, ADU construction, garage conversions, home additions, and complete home transformations. With an improved layout and clearer project pathways, homeowners can now easily explore services, view project galleries, and request consultations.
"Our goal was to build a website that reflects the quality and precision we bring to every remodeling project," said Ray Darmon, Founder of DevArt8 Builders. "This new platform helps homeowners understand their remodeling options and confidently begin their home transformation journey."
Key Website Features Include:
Improved Navigation: Clear service categories and sections tailored to homeowner needs.
Project Inspiration Gallery: A curated portfolio showcasing modern, rustic, luxury, and contemporary remodels.
Homeowner Journey Guide: Step-by-step explanations of planning, permits, design, and construction.
Easy Contact & Quote Requests: Prominent call-to-action buttons for quick communication.
The redesigned website strengthens DevArt8's mission to provide premium home remodeling solutions backed by craftsmanship, creativity, and customer-focused service.
About DevArt8 Builders
DevArt8 Builders is a licensed residential construction and remodeling firm serving homeowners across the San Francisco Bay Area. With over 15 years of experience, the company specializes in ADUs, kitchen and bath remodels, garage conversions, home additions, and outdoor living transformations. DevArt8 is known for blending innovative design with high-quality construction to deliver lasting value.
Contact Information
DevArt8 Builders
Address: 1828 S Milpitas Blvd #506, Milpitas, CA 95035, United States
Phone: +1 669-322-3368
Website:
