403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MAAC Manifest Mumbai 2025 Wraps Up, Inspiring Creativity & Careers In Animation, VFX, Gaming, And Digital Content Creation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, November 22, 2025: MAAC (Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity), a premier institute and pioneer in high-end 3D animation, VFX, gaming, digital content creation and multimedia and a training brand of Aptech Limited, has recently concluded the Mumbai edition of its flagship forumâ€”MAAC Manifest 2025 - on 22 November 2025 at Rangsharda Auditorium, Bandra West. The event brought together students, and industry leaders for a focused day of learning, mentorship, and inspiration tailored to India's fast-evolving Media and Entertainment landscape.
The Mumbai chapter built on the event's strong legacy across various cities, where MAAC Manifest engaged with aspiring creators and creative professionals to share knowledge and industry trends that are crucial right now. The format blended keynotes, a forward-looking panel discussion, and guided interactions to help bridge the gap between classroom training and studio-ready skills. Attendance was open to all MAAC students and guests from partner studios and production houses.
The event was graced by Adv. Ashish Shelar, Minister of Information Technology & Cultural Affairs, Guardian Minister, Mumbai Suburban, who spoke to students on the developments and their commitment to the AVGC-XR (Animation, VFX, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality) ecosystem of Maharashtra. As Chief Guest, he underscored the state's focus on nurturing creative talent and strengthening Mumbai's media and culture ecosystem through education, heritage, and technology. His address highlighted how policy support, cultural infrastructure, and industry-academia collaboration are opening new pathways for young artists in animation, VFX, gaming, and digital design, aligning skills with studio needs and emerging platforms.
"MAAC has been at the forefront of Indiaâ€TMs creative landscape when it comes to nurturing talent for India and Maharashtra's M&E industry. This edition of MAAC Manifest strengthened their legacy and showcased the talent and ambition that define our creative spirit," said Adv. Ashish Shelar, Minister of Information Technology & Cultural Affairs, Guardian Minister, Mumbai Suburban. "Maharashtra is committed to strengthening the AVGCâ€'XR ecosystem with the right enablersâ€”industry collaboration, cultural infrastructure, and futureâ€'focused skillingâ€”so young creators can find meaningful opportunities here at home and make a global impact. Mumbai remains India's nerve centre for film, streaming, advertising, and content, making it the natural home for a deep-dive on industry expectations."
Speaking about the Mumbai edition, Mr. Sandip Weling, Chief Business Officer, Global Retail at Aptech Limited and Brand Custodian - MAAC, said: "MAAC Manifest stands for access and opportunity. It brings students, creative professionals, and experts into one room and creates clarity on what it takes to build relevant skills and get studio ready. Our goal is simple: inspire action, guide learning, and help every student see a clear path from the classroom to a thriving creative career. A big thank you to all our students, esteemed speakers and Adv. Ashish Shelar ji for gracing this occasion and empowering our students with industry-first insights!â€
KEYNOTE SESSION & PANEL DISCUSSION
Titled "From Learning to Leading - Your Future in Media & Entertainment Begins Now," the keynote by Mr. Niraj Ruparel, Creative Technology Lead at WPP India, showed creators and MAAC students how to progress from foundational learning to leadership across creative technology, production, and immersive content, offering clear, actionable steps to build collaborative, future-ready careers.
Furthermore, in a panel discussion around "Media & Entertainment - The Way Forward," featuring Mr. Yogesh Chhag (Business Head, NYVFXWALLAH), Mr. Harsh Mohan Mishra (Director & VFX Supervisor), and Mr. Saurabh Ankur (Senior Analyst, Accenture India Solutions), they discussed how the industry is evolving across production scale, monetization models, and talent needs.
Participants learnt about what studios seek in artists across animation, VFX, gaming, motion design, and simulation; hands-on portfolio guidance that emphasizes presenting work with context, demonstrating problemâ€'solving, and showcasing process alongside final outcomes. The students also spent meaningful time networking with industry leaders and mentors who are already contributing to top productions.
About MAAC:
Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity (MAAC) is Indiaâ€TMs premiere training institute for high-end 3D Animation and Visual Effects. Founded in 2001, MAAC has trained over lakhs of students, worldwide. It has in total over 130 centers globally with cutting-edge infrastructure in over 65+ cities.
The Mumbai chapter built on the event's strong legacy across various cities, where MAAC Manifest engaged with aspiring creators and creative professionals to share knowledge and industry trends that are crucial right now. The format blended keynotes, a forward-looking panel discussion, and guided interactions to help bridge the gap between classroom training and studio-ready skills. Attendance was open to all MAAC students and guests from partner studios and production houses.
The event was graced by Adv. Ashish Shelar, Minister of Information Technology & Cultural Affairs, Guardian Minister, Mumbai Suburban, who spoke to students on the developments and their commitment to the AVGC-XR (Animation, VFX, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality) ecosystem of Maharashtra. As Chief Guest, he underscored the state's focus on nurturing creative talent and strengthening Mumbai's media and culture ecosystem through education, heritage, and technology. His address highlighted how policy support, cultural infrastructure, and industry-academia collaboration are opening new pathways for young artists in animation, VFX, gaming, and digital design, aligning skills with studio needs and emerging platforms.
"MAAC has been at the forefront of Indiaâ€TMs creative landscape when it comes to nurturing talent for India and Maharashtra's M&E industry. This edition of MAAC Manifest strengthened their legacy and showcased the talent and ambition that define our creative spirit," said Adv. Ashish Shelar, Minister of Information Technology & Cultural Affairs, Guardian Minister, Mumbai Suburban. "Maharashtra is committed to strengthening the AVGCâ€'XR ecosystem with the right enablersâ€”industry collaboration, cultural infrastructure, and futureâ€'focused skillingâ€”so young creators can find meaningful opportunities here at home and make a global impact. Mumbai remains India's nerve centre for film, streaming, advertising, and content, making it the natural home for a deep-dive on industry expectations."
Speaking about the Mumbai edition, Mr. Sandip Weling, Chief Business Officer, Global Retail at Aptech Limited and Brand Custodian - MAAC, said: "MAAC Manifest stands for access and opportunity. It brings students, creative professionals, and experts into one room and creates clarity on what it takes to build relevant skills and get studio ready. Our goal is simple: inspire action, guide learning, and help every student see a clear path from the classroom to a thriving creative career. A big thank you to all our students, esteemed speakers and Adv. Ashish Shelar ji for gracing this occasion and empowering our students with industry-first insights!â€
KEYNOTE SESSION & PANEL DISCUSSION
Titled "From Learning to Leading - Your Future in Media & Entertainment Begins Now," the keynote by Mr. Niraj Ruparel, Creative Technology Lead at WPP India, showed creators and MAAC students how to progress from foundational learning to leadership across creative technology, production, and immersive content, offering clear, actionable steps to build collaborative, future-ready careers.
Furthermore, in a panel discussion around "Media & Entertainment - The Way Forward," featuring Mr. Yogesh Chhag (Business Head, NYVFXWALLAH), Mr. Harsh Mohan Mishra (Director & VFX Supervisor), and Mr. Saurabh Ankur (Senior Analyst, Accenture India Solutions), they discussed how the industry is evolving across production scale, monetization models, and talent needs.
Participants learnt about what studios seek in artists across animation, VFX, gaming, motion design, and simulation; hands-on portfolio guidance that emphasizes presenting work with context, demonstrating problemâ€'solving, and showcasing process alongside final outcomes. The students also spent meaningful time networking with industry leaders and mentors who are already contributing to top productions.
About MAAC:
Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity (MAAC) is Indiaâ€TMs premiere training institute for high-end 3D Animation and Visual Effects. Founded in 2001, MAAC has trained over lakhs of students, worldwide. It has in total over 130 centers globally with cutting-edge infrastructure in over 65+ cities.
Company:-Concept PR
User:- Ankita kushwaha
Email:[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment