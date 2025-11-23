403
Ukraine’s allies question US plan’s limits on Ukraine military
(MENAFN) According to reports, nine EU member states along with the UK, Canada, and Japan voiced concern on Saturday about the conditions placed on Ukraine’s armed forces in the preliminary US peace proposal, noting that the draft still needs significant revision.
The joint statement, issued on the sidelines of the G20 summit, expressed appreciation for Washington’s attempt to chart a path toward peace in Ukraine. The leaders said the 28-point outline “includes important elements” that could contribute to a fair and lasting settlement.
However, the leaders of Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Finland, the Netherlands, Ireland, Norway, Canada, and Japan — along with the presidents of the European Council and European Commission — stressed that the plan “will require additional work.”
They reaffirmed their stance that international borders cannot be altered by force and warned that the proposal’s constraints on Ukraine’s military “would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack.” The statement also emphasized that any provisions involving the EU or NATO would require the approval of their respective member states.
The US draft reportedly calls for Ukraine to cede more land to Russia, reduce the size of its military, and formally withdraw its NATO aspirations. President Donald Trump has asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to deliver a response by Thursday, Nov. 27.
Zelenskyy described his decision as a difficult one, saying he must choose between the “loss of our dignity or the risk of losing a key partner.”
Russia launched what it calls its “special military operation” in February 2022, asserting aims of “denazification” and demilitarizing Ukraine. Alongside limiting Ukraine’s armed forces and blocking NATO membership, Moscow also demands official status for the Russian language inside Ukraine.
