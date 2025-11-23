403
Poland detains individuals tied to Russian-linked espionage
(MENAFN) Polish authorities announced Tuesday that 55 individuals have been arrested in recent months on suspicion of working for Russian intelligence, a sharp increase from an earlier total of eight.
Jacek Dobrzynski, spokesperson for the minister overseeing Poland’s special services, explained that a series of broader, overlapping investigations contributed to the higher number. He did not provide specific details on individual cases or charges.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the Internal Security Agency (ABW), in collaboration with other services, had detained eight people across “various parts of the country” recently on suspicion of preparing acts of sabotage. Posting on social media, Tusk noted that the investigations are ongoing and that additional operational measures are underway.
According to Dobrzynski, the detainees are linked to multiple, multi-layered probes into Russian intelligence operations. Among them is Danylo H., a 21-year-old Ukrainian citizen arrested near Warsaw on October 16 on suspicion of espionage in Poland and Romania. The arrest was coordinated with Romania’s intelligence service (SRI), which also detained two other Ukrainian nationals in Bucharest as part of a related investigation led by Romanian authorities.
Officials have not disclosed the specific targets, timelines, or charges associated with the Polish detentions.
Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Poland has served as a key transit corridor for Western military aid and humanitarian shipments, making it a prime target for espionage and sabotage aimed at railways, supply depots, energy infrastructure, and defense suppliers.
Polish authorities have previously reported cases involving railway monitoring, attempted arson at commercial and historic sites, and paid informants—tactics consistent with Russia’s broader “active measures” approach across the EU. Cross-border cooperation with Romania’s SRI, as well as services in the Baltic states and the Czech Republic, has intensified, reflecting the transnational nature of the suspected networks.
