Calm Sunday, Weather Instability Expected Late Monday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- Weather conditions on Sunday are expected to remain generally mild, with southeasterly winds blowing at a moderate pace and becoming briefly active enough to stir dust in some areas.According to the forecast of the Jordan Meteorological Department, Monday will also bring mild conditions overall, accompanied by medium- and high-altitude clouds. Southeasterly winds will remain moderate, picking up at times and generating dust, especially across desert regions.By late Monday night, the region is set to be affected by a period of atmospheric instability. Cloud cover will increase at various levels, and scattered showers are expected in parts of the western regions, occasionally accompanied by thunder. Winds will shift to northwesterly, remaining moderate but turning active at times and stirring dust.On Tuesday, temperatures will drop as unstable conditions persist. Medium- and high-altitude clouds will continue, and early-morning scattered showers are likely in parts of the west, possibly with thunder.Gradually, rainfall is expected to extend intermittently to additional regions. By evening and nighttime, rain chances weaken and conditions begin to stabilize. Northwesterly winds will stay moderate, becoming active at intervals and raising dust.Wednesday brings a return to more settled weather, with pleasant conditions in most regions and milder temperatures in the valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will be light and easterly.Sunday's temperatures range from 25 C–11 C in East Amman and 23 C–9 C in West Amman. The northern highlands are forecast at 21 C–12 C, while the Sharah highlands record 22 C–11 C.Desert regions will see 27 C–10 C, the plains 26 C–12 C, the northern valley 31 C–21 C, the southern valley 33 C–20 C, the Dead Sea 32 C–22 C, and Aqaba 34 C–18 C.