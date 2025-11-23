Kareena Kapoor Khan To Priyamani: Top 6 Highest Paid Actresses On Indian OTT Check Here

The OTT platform has boomed in the last 5-6 years. Actors have truly found their footing on this platform. Even big Bollywood stars aren't shying away from working here. Find out about the 6 highest-paid actresses on OTT

50-year-old Sushmita Sen starred in OTT series 'Aarya' and 'Taali'. Reports say her biggest fee was ₹2 crore for 'Aarya', which streamed in two seasons in 2020 and 2024.

Radhika Apte, 40, is a big name on OTT. She's been in 'Sacred Games S1', 'Ghoul', and more. Her highest OTT fee was ₹4 crore for 'Sacred Games Season 1'.

Priyamani, 41, has made her mark on OTT after success in films. She starred in 'The Family Man' and others. Her highest fee is a reported ₹7 crore for 'The Family Man S3'.

Nimrat Kaur, 43, works in both films and OTT. She played a key role in 'The Family Man S3', earning her biggest OTT paycheck, reportedly between ₹8-9 crore.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, 38, is a popular South Indian actress who's also big on OTT. She was in 'The Family Man S2' and 'Citadel'. Her biggest fee was ₹10 crore for 'Citadel'.

45-year-old Kareena Kapoor Khan has worked in OTT films like 'Jaane Jaan' and 'The Buckingham Murders'. According to reports, she was paid a fee of ₹10-12 crore for both films.