Jaipur Student Death: Family's Anger Grows Over Slow Police Probe

Family Decries Slow Police Probe

The anger of the family continues to rise in the case of the suspicious death of a fourth-grade student in Rajasthan's Jaipur, with the father of the victim stating that the police has "not taken any concrete action" so far.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, the father of the deceased student said that 22 days have passed since the incident. He said that, despite the seriousness of the matter, the investigation has remained extremely slow, adding to the family's anguish. He stated that in their search for justice, he and other family members met MP Kirori Lal Meena and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari. "All of them assured us that action would be taken, but till today not a single step has been initiated at any level," he said.

CBSE Inquiry Highlights School Negligence

He further said that the CBSE conducted a preliminary inquiry within just one or two days after the incident and issued a notice stating that the tragedy could have been prevented, calling it a "major case of negligence by the school". "When the CBSE can investigate so quickly, why is the Rajasthan Education Department still silent? If the building was unsafe, who granted this school permission?" he asked.

Family Demands Fair Investigation and Action

He also referred to the CCTV footage, in which the girl appeared stressed before the incident. He alleged that the class teacher "failed to pay attention", which clearly reflects negligence on the part of the school staff. The family is now demanding a fair and speedy investigation, strict action against those responsible, and strong legal measures against the school management.

