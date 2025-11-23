Pune: AI Cameras, Sirens To Alert Villagers Of Leopards In Manjri Wadi

In view of the increasing movement of leopards in Manjri Wadi village and nearby areas, the Forest Department has adopted advanced technology to ensure safety. Regional Forest Officer Gyaneshwar Pawar said on Saturday that AI-enabled cameras and automated siren systems have been installed at several locations to alert villagers in time and prevent human-wildlife conflict.

According to official, the system has been designed to automatically activate when a leopard approaches the camera. "We have installed this system in various parts of Manjri Wadi village. Its purpose is to ensure that as soon as a leopard is spotted in the vicinity, people in the area get alerted immediately," he said.

How the AI Alert System Works

The device consists of a halogen light, a siren, and a high-resolution camera. Pawar explained, "When the leopard comes within the close detection range of the camera, the siren starts blaring loudly. This instantly alerts people nearby and helps them move to safer places. Along with the siren, the halogen light also switches on, allowing clear visibility of the leopard even in low-light areas."

He added that the system is fully automated and requires no human intervention. Once the leopard moves out of the area or walks away from the camera's focus range, the siren automatically stops. "This technology not only ensures human safety but also respects the leopard's natural movement without disturbing it," Pawar said.

Positive Reception and Future Plans

The Forest Department believes that this AI-based system will play a significant role in creating a safer environment in rural areas. Officials said that, given the positive results, plans are to implement this system in other sensitive regions as well.

Villagers have also welcomed the initiative, saying it has provided significant relief, especially at night and for families living near forested areas. (ANI)

