Gujarat CM Changes His Programme Venue For Citizen's Wedding In Jamnagar
The decision came after concerns were raised by the family of Sanjana Parmar, whose wedding had been planned for Sunday at the City Town Hall.
According to details provided by the family, preparations for the wedding were in their final stages when they learned that the Chief Minister was scheduled to visit Jamnagar the next day, November 24, where a public event was also planned to take place at the same Town Hall.
With security arrangements and police deployment beginning ahead of the Chief Minister's visit, the family feared that the heightened protocols could cause difficulties during the wedding ceremonies.
The matter was brought to the attention of the Chief Minister's Office, following which Chief Minister Patel issued instructions to shift the venue of his official programme.
"The venue of our programme shall be changed, the family's concern is our concern," the Chief Minister directed, according to officials familiar with the decision.
Speaking about the relief this decision brought, Brijesh Parmar, the bride's uncle, said the family had been deeply worried about potential disruptions.
"Securing a new venue during the wedding season, informing guests, and arranging everything afresh was difficult - but one reassuring call from the Chief Minister allowed us to sleep peacefully that night," he said.
Parmar added that the Chief Minister personally communicated with the family, assuring them that the wedding could go ahead at the original venue without any interference.
The decision ensured that the wedding could proceed as planned, avoiding the logistical challenges that a last-minute change of venue would have posed during the peak marriage season.
The incident highlights an instance of administrative flexibility and attention to citizens' concerns, reflecting a governance approach that acknowledges the impact of official programmes on the day-to-day lives of residents.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment