MIA, National Museum Of Korea Present 'Islamic Art: A Journey Of Splendour' Expo

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) and the National Museum of Korea (NMK) are presenting the 'Islamic Art: A Journey of Splendour', which opened Saturday in Seoul, South Korea. The landmark collaboration marks the first comprehensive presentation of MIA's world-renowned collection in South Korea, taking audiences on an extraordinary journey into the history of Islamic art and culture as it evolved in regions stretching from Spain to China.A press preview was recently held with the attendance of dignitaries and the directors and representatives of the MIA and NMK, including Qatar's ambassador to Korea Khalid Ebrahim al-Hamar, MIA director Shaika Nasser al-Nassr, NMK director You Hong June, and Dr Mounia Chekhab Abudaya, deputy director of Curatorial Affairs at the MIA.On view through October 11, 2026, in the NMK's World Art Gallery, the exhibition brings together more than 80 masterpieces spanning 1,400 years, including exquisite Quranic manuscripts, ceramics, glassware, textiles, scientific instruments, and objects from royal courts.It celebrates exceptional craftsmanship and creativity and the evolution of Islamic art across continents through trade, scholarship, and artistic innovation.“We extend our sincere gratitude to the National Museum of Korea for the partnership and warm collaboration that have brought this exhibition to life. Islamic Art: A Journey of Splendour reflects our commitment to nurturing cultural dialogue and mutual appreciation through the universal language of blade-->



“As we mark the 20th anniversary of Qatar Museums, this exhibition stands as a testament to our ongoing dedication to strengthening global exchange and understanding. Together, we celebrate the power of art to connect people and inspire understanding across borders,” said Shaika Nasser. The exhibition unfolds across three thematic sections that guide visitors through the spiritual, cultural, and artistic expressions of the Islamic world.

It explores 'Islam and Religious Art of Islamic World', 'The Embrace and Expansion of Islamic Culture', and 'The Islamic Courtly Culture and Manuscripts'. At the conclusion of the exhibition, visitors can experience a digitally reconstructed version of an 1817 Damascene reception room, recreated by MIA. Islamic Art: A Journey of Splendour will underscore the significance of Islamic art beyond its traditional geographic and cultural spheres, highlighting the shared values of craftsmanship, calligraphy, and heritage that resonate throughout the Islamic world and Korea.

June said,“This exhibition is a meaningful opportunity to introduce Islamic art through our collaboration with the Museum of Islamic Art, Doha. I hope that visitors will gain a deeper understanding of the Islamic culture that flourished brilliantly across eras and regions, and that the exhibition will inspire reflection on the diversity of human cultures and the value of coexistence.” Curated by Abudaya and curator Kangmi Kwon, associate curator Hyeeun Kwon, and associate curator Youngwoo Kwon of NMK, the exhibition represents a rich collaboration between Qatar and Korea-based blade-->

Abudaya delivered a lecture Saturday titled 'A Journey of Splendour– Presenting Islamic Art from Doha to Seoul' at the Education and Training Room of the NMK, and offered audiences a deeper understanding of the themes and highlights presented in Islamic Art: A Journey of Splendour. Islamic Art: A Journey of Splendour signals Qatar Museums' ongoing commitment to cultural exchange and international collaboration through initiatives like Years of Culture, which connect Qatar with partner nations for ongoing exchange.It is also presented as part of Evolution Nation, an 18-month campaign honouring Qatar's cultural journey over the past 50 years since the founding of the National Museum of Qatar, and 20 years since the founding of Qatar Museums.Curated by Qatar Creates, the national movement positioning Qatar as a global hub for art, culture, and creativity, Evolution Nation highlights both the nation's cultural milestones and its aspirations for the future. For more information, visit .Museum of Islamic Art National Museum of Korea Islamic Art