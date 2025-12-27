Unauthorised Construction Removal Row: AICC Flags Concern Over K'taka Govt Drive, Calls For Greater Caution

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 27 (IANS) Taking objection to the Congress-led Karnataka government's demolition drive against unauthorised constructions in Bengaluru, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Saturday raised serious concerns, stating that such actions should have been undertaken with greater caution and sensitivity.

AICC General Secretary and Congress Lok Sabha member K.C. Venugopal made the remarks after speaking to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Taking to social media platform X, Venugopal said:“I spoke to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar regarding the demolition of unauthorised constructions in Kogilu village, Bengaluru. I conveyed the AICC's serious concern that such actions should have been undertaken with far greater caution, sensitivity and compassion, keeping the human impact at the centre.”

“They have assured that they will personally engage with the affected families, put in place an appropriate mechanism to address grievances, and ensure rehabilitation and relief for those impacted,” Venugopal added.

The issue came into focus after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the Karnataka government was adopting a 'bulldozer model', similar to Uttar Pradesh, to evict Muslims in parts of Bengaluru.

Reacting strongly to Vijayan's remarks, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar asked the Kerala Chief Minister not to interfere in Karnataka's internal affairs and dismissed the allegations as politically motivated.

“Without knowing the facts, Mr Pinarayi should not interfere in our state's affairs. These are political gimmicks ahead of elections,” Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, said that those evicted who possess valid documents and are residents of Karnataka would be assisted.“Those who are eligible will certainly be rehabilitated,” he said.

Explaining the government's action, Shivakumar said that huts had come up overnight at the site.“After discussions with local representatives and officials, an order was issued to vacate the land, and the area has now been cleared. We carried out the operation without troubling anyone,” he claimed.

He said the encroachment had occurred at a quarry site notified nearly a decade ago for garbage dumping.“It is a dangerous area with serious health hazards, and illegal occupation cannot be allowed,” he said.

Calling Vijayan's remarks unfortunate, Shivakumar said senior leaders should first understand the ground realities in Bengaluru before making statements.

“We know Bengaluru well and do not want land mafia to create slums. We are protecting government land,” he underlined.

Shivakumar further claimed that eligible families were being provided housing under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Scheme.

Rejecting allegations of the use of bulldozers, he said,“We did not use bulldozers at all. We only vacated a public place in the heart of the city. It is a site earmarked for garbage dumping, and encroachment there cannot be permitted.”

He also alleged that protests at the site were politically motivated.