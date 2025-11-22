Panama Authorities Stop Illegal Burning On Patacón Hill And Arrest Five

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Panama Authorities Stop Illegal Burning On Patacón Hill And Arrest Five

2025-11-22 11:08:25
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Ministry of the Environment (MiAmbiente) conducted an environmental surveillance operation in areas surrounding Cerro Patacón: Five people were arrested and two trucks impounded for illegal burning of garbage and illegally disposing of waste.

Newsroom Panama

