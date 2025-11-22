Toyota Has Recalled More Than 1 Million Cars Over Faulty Backup Cameras. Know What You're Entitled To If Your Vehicle Is Affected

America's most popular car brand is recalling more than one million vehicles (1).

On Oct. 30, Japanese vehicle manufacturer Toyota announced a sweeping recall of several models released between 2020 and 2023 as a result of malfunctioning backup cameras (2). The Toyota Newsroom stated that drivers of some Toyota and Lexus models could experience a blacked out or frozen camera when reversing, a violation of federal car safety standards (3).



Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now become a landlord for as little as $100 - and no, you don't have to deal with tenants or fix freezers. Here's how

Robert Kiyosaki says this 1 asset will surge 400% in a year - and he begs investors not to miss its 'explosion' Dave Ramsey warns nearly 50% of Americans are making 1 big Social Security mistake - here's what it is and 3 simple steps to fix it ASAP

Must Read

Some of the impacted models include the Camry, Highlander, and Prius. Toyota says affected drivers will be notified of the recall by late December 2025.

A faulty backup camera may not sound like a serious enough issue to send your car into the shop, but companies only issue recalls after receiving customer complaints and when there's a verified safety risk (4). A malfunctioning backup camera can fail to alert drivers to obstacles, animals, or children in the rear of the car, and creates an additional blind spot for drivers of newer vehicles who aren't used to having to look behind or check their mirrors when backing up (5).

It's a hassle to deal with a vehicle that has been recalled, but it's important to get the issue fixed. Here's what drivers need to know.

What drivers need to know

Recalls are not uncommon: nearly 30 million vehicles in the U.S. were impacted by nearly 1,100 different recalls in 2024, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (6).

If a driver is alerted to a recall, they should schedule service with the car dealership as soon as possible, especially if the issue presents a severe safety risk. Some recalls, like a faulty camera, may not present immediate risks. In this case, Toyota isn't issuing notices to impacted drivers until December. But sometimes, your car might need an urgent fix.

Fortunately, it's the manufacturer's responsibility to pay for the fix. But returning your car to the road isn't always smooth.

Car makers may announce a fix is needed before they are actually ready to make the repairs.

Trending: Approaching retirement with no savings? Don't panic, you're not alone. Here are 6 easy ways you can catch up (and fast)

According to Michael Crossen, lead auto technician at Consumer Reports,“Automakers may announce a recall before they've figured out how to handle the problem, because of federal reporting requirements.“

“If that happens, you'll have to wait for a second notice to tell you that a repair is ready.”

Plus, since hundreds of thousands of vehicles will at least theoretically be going into dealerships for the same issue, there's a chance the required part won't be available, or that the next open appointment time isn't as soon as you'd prefer.

What's most inconvenient to impacted drivers, however, is when a dealership purposely drags their heels on repairs. Raymond Roth, director and automotive recalls practice leader at analysis firm Stout, says that since dealers don't stand to make money from the recall repair, they might prioritize other work first.

“We have observed some instances of dealers telling vehicle owners that parts are not available when they actually were, because (the dealerships) viewed other repair work as being more profitable,” Roth told Consumer Reports (7).

What to do if you get a recall notice

If you have an impacted vehicle, the notice will probably come in the mail, and you may get more than one. If you receive a recall notice, call your car dealership to schedule the fix. Make sure it's an authorized dealership that works directly with the recall issuer, and bring the recall letter with you.

And remember, the only cost to you is likely to be the time out of your day. You should consider asking the dealership for a loaner vehicle, especially if the issue has rendered your car undriveable or the repair will take hours or even days.

If your model is listed on a recall but you haven't received a notice, don't assume it's not affected, as manufacturers have 60 days to issue notices (8). If you want to check whether your car has a current recall, you can enter your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the NHTSA's recall checker (9).



Grant Gardone reveals the 'real problem' with US real estate (and what average Americans must actually do to get rich)

Warren Buffett used 8 solid, repeatable money rules to turn $9,800 into a $150B fortune. Start using them today to get rich (and stay rich)

Dave Ramsey says this 7-step plan 'works every single time' to kill debt, get rich - and 'anyone' can do it 22 US states are already in a recession - protect your savings with these 10 essential money moves ASAP

What to read next

Join 200,000+ readers and get Moneywise's best stories and exclusive interviews first - clear insights curated and delivered weekly. Subscribe now.

Article Sources

We rely only on vetted sources and credible third-party reporting. For details, see our editorial ethics and guidelines.

Experian (1 ); USA Today (2 ); Toyota (3 ); NHTSA (4 ); Arnold & Itkin Trial Lawyers (5 ); NHTSA (6 ); Consumer Reports (7 ); Lehigh Valley Acura (8 ); NHTSA (9 )

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.