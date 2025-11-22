Mad Money's Jim Cramer Reveals 5“Boneheaded Mistakes” He's Made Over Decades Of Investing So You Can Avoid Costly Errors

Ask any celebrated investor the secrets to their success, and they'll probably mention their setbacks. Nobody is perfect. Everyone makes mistakes, and it's learning from them that can separate the professionals from the amateurs.

Fortunately, that doesn't mean moving to the next level requires losing money. As Warren Buffett once said, the best way to learn is "vicariously" - from other people's mistakes (1).

Buffett has confessed to a fair share of glaring gaffes. The same goes for Jim Cramer. The Mad Money host and author recently opened up to CNBC Make It about some of his biggest errors (2). He says learning from these“boneheaded mistakes” helped turn him into a better investor. And they can arguably help us, too, if we analyze them properly.



Want to retire with an extra $1.3M? See how Dave Ramsey's viral 7-step plan helps millions kill debt and build wealth - and how you can too

A new nationwide survey of financial leaders warns Canada may face a recession in six months - protect your wallet with these 6 smart money moves ASAP Boomers are out of luck: Robert Kiyosaki warns that the 'biggest crash in history is coming' - here's his strategy to get rich before things get worse

Don't Miss1. Holding losers for too long

We're often taught to be patient, stand by our convictions and ignore outside noise. However, sometimes events happen that warrant reevaluating an investment case.

Cramer learned this lesson with Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC). When investors dumped the stock after it fell short of its profit forecasts and faced earlier-than-expected patent expirations, he shrugged it off as ignorant panic-selling. Cramer admitted that he opted to believe the company's PR rather than investigate the warning signs - and said it cost him“a fortune.”

Holding losers for too long is one of the most widely cited blunders an investor can make (3). Nobody likes to take a loss, and this emotion can overshadow rational thinking.

Ideally, investors should objectively analyze every holding after a setback. Before buying and becoming emotionally involved with a certain portfolio choice, it's also wise to establish a list of criteria to stay invested and potentially consider implementing a stop-loss order, which instructs the broker to automatically sell the stock if it falls to a specific price. The latter option especially makes sense with companies that have great potential and downside risk.

2. Overconfidence

Cramer fell into the trap of believing that historically well-run and legacy brands are immune to economic and political risk. But Estée Lauder (NYSE:EL) proved him wrong.

When COVID-19 hit China, Estée Lauder's biggest market, Cramer said he assumed management would adapt and the company would bounce back as it had always done - it didn't. Management had no response to dwindling demand or the Chinese government's subsequent crackdown on luxury goods, and it took the stock plunging from US$370 to somewhere in the region of US$90 for Cramer to wake up and clue in.

Overconfidence and failing to respond when fundamentals shift are common errors. In a survey conducted by deVere Group, 38% of the high-net-worth respondents claimed their biggest mistake was banking on history repeating itself (4).

How can you avoid this? A good starting point is recognizing that brand strength isn't always enough to survive setbacks, while a lack of response and downplaying major threats should be treated as red flags, even from executives with historically fantastic track records.

3. Panic-selling

Another classic mistake is panicking at the first sign of danger.

In 2023, Cramer bought Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), believing investors were undervaluing its prospects. Everything was going smoothly, he said, then other parts of the business started disappointing, analysts became bearish and an angry Cramer lost sight of why he bought the stock in the first place and dumped it - just weeks before it rebounded off encouraging AI-related developments.

That said, major developments warrant reevaluating an investment. In this case, there was no evidence to suggest the long-term drivers that convinced Cramer to buy were under threat.

Cramer let a fear of loss cloud his long-term strategy. To prevent this from happening, it can help to impose a cool-off period before pulling the trigger. Remind yourself why you invested in the first place and do your own research rather than be driven by external noise.

Read more: Here are 5 expenses that Canadians (almost) always overpay for - and very quickly regret. How many are hurting you?

4. Blindly following advice

Billionaire hedge fund managers are renowned for voicing their opinions on how to invest money, and people often take the bait because they work for prestigious companies - and they're moneyed.

Don't make this mistake. Cramer said he learned early in his career that blindly following advice is foolish, especially from investors whose main priority is making themselves and their clients richer.

The next time a so-called expert offers advice, be skeptical. Consider what they could gain from their comments and check out their track record. Have their predictions or stock tips been on point, or is their credibility questionable?

Considering all angles is important. But it's equally crucial not to assume people with more money and experience always make the right calls and have your best interests at heart.

5. Basing decisions on only one indicator

Lastly, Cramer, like many other investors, was taught that bond yields reveal the future direction of the economy. He was convinced this technique was flawless - he the found out the hard way that the bond market's forecasts can fail to materialize.

The takeaway from this lesson is to not base decisions on what just one person or indicator is saying. The next time expected returns are higher for short-term bonds than long-term ones, a classic recession signal, check to see if other indicators, such as purchase manager indexes, unemployment figures, the consumer confidence index and cyclical company earnings reports validate that message.

And even if they do, don't automatically interpret that as a sign to dump stocks. Recessions are temporary, and few publicly traded companies go bust when the economy is in the doldrums.



Ray Dalio just raised a red flag for Americans who 'care' about their money - here's why Canadians should limit their exposure to U.S. investments

The ultra-rich are pulling back on volatile stocks right now, warns investing legend - here are the 4 assets they're using to help shield their millions

I'm almost 50 and don't have enough retirement savings. What should I do? Don't panic. Here are 6 solid ways you can catch up Here are the top 7 habits of 'quietly wealthy' Canadians. How many do you follow?

What To Read NextArticle sources

We rely only on vetted sources and credible third-party reporting. For details, see our editorial ethics and guidelines.

BRK Daily (1 ); CNBC (2 ); Journal of Finance (3 ); VettaFi (4 )

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.