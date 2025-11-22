This Powerball Winner Bought 3 California Mansions, But Experts Say That's A 'Financial Burden.' Here Are Better Ways To Invest A Cash Windfall

This article adheres to strict editorial standards. Some or all links may be monetized.

What would you do if you won big in the lottery? How about buying a $50 million mansion, complete with a champagne room and DJ turntables?

That's apparently what Powerball winner Edwin Castro did in late 2023, according to USA Today.

But those dreams almost came to an abrupt halt when Castro was accused of stealing the winning ticket in a 2022 lawsuit filed by someone who claimed to have purchased the ticket.



It seems that Castro's luck struck again when a judge ruled in his favour, dismissing the case due to the plaintiff's lack of response to a court motion, according to an October report.

Since winning the historic $2.04B jackpot in 2023, choosing a lump sum payout of $997 million, Castro has purchased a luxury Los Angeles property for $47 million, a $25.5 million home in the Hollywood Hills and a $4 million home in Altadena, California.

But were these wise investments for such a large cash windfall?

Paul Karger, co-founder of wealth advisory firm TwinFocus, told Fortune that luxury homes often become“a major ongoing financial burden that [can take] several years to sell.”

Simply maintaining a home can cost 1% to 4% of its value annually, which means Castro could potentially spend millions of dollars each year just to hold on to these properties.

So, even if you have the funds to buy three luxury properties, you need to understand the overall expenses of owning and maintaining a home. Also, you need to budget for these maintenance expenses and property taxes. Understanding your finances and proper budgeting can help you mitigate any financial burden that may arise from impulsive purchases.

Tying up your fortune in large properties isn't necessarily the best way to build wealth. Check out other ways to invest in real estate here.

Real estate opportunities

Buying million-dollar homes may not necessarily be wise for lottery winners, but clearly nobody told Castro about alternative real estate investments. Commercial real estate has a long history of adding stability to your portfolio, outperforming the S&P 500 over a 25-year period.

Read more: Warren Buffett used 8 solid, repeatable money rules to turn $9,800 into a $150B fortune. Start using them today to get rich (and stay rich)

Gold for your golden years

While spending money after hitting the jackpot seems inevitable, alternative assets are another thing you should consider when you have a large sum of money to invest.

Precious metals - particularly gold and silver – have been go-to assets for protection against inflation thanks to their scarcity and inability to be mass-produced, unlike flat currency.

Over the past six months, the price of gold has risen approximately 20%, according to a Forbes report. In fact, gold has increased in value sevenfold over the last 100 years.

These factors are especially important for retirement planning.

A gold IRA is one option for building up your retirement fund with an inflation-hedging asset.

Artwork without the auction

Billionaires don't invest in art just for a pretty picture on the wall, but because it can be a lucrative addition to their portfolio.

In fact, with over $67 billion in annual transaction volume and a total estimated global value of $1.7 trillion, art represents a massive asset class, according to Deloitte.

Though some art pieces can sell for millions of dollars at auction, you don't need to win the Powerball to invest.

