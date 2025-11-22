403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
WISE 12 To Take Place From Tomorrow With Over 4,000 Participants
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 12th edition of the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE 12), a global education initiative of Qatar Foundation (QF), will take place from tomorrow (Monday) with over 4,000 participants from around the globe at Qatar National Convention Centre. "The two-day summit gathers over a large number of speakers and delegates and more than 4,000 participants.
We had to close the registration because we exceeded the 6,000 registrations. So actually, we are fully packed and we expect over 4,000 participants to take part in the summit over the two days of conference,” said Shahïn Ammane, Director, Advocacy and Community Development, WISE.
Ammane was speaking to Gulf Times at a special Media Day event organised by WISE to highlight the activities of WISE 12. Officials from WISE, QF and Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, finalists of the WISE Prize for Education as well as the jury members of the WISE Prize for Education were present on the occasion.
The official said that the theme for WISE 12 is Human Values at the Heart of Education, and the title is 'Humanity'.“ In every technology evolution, we have always to think about the human first. What is the place of the human in this evolution as well as what is the place of the human in AI area? We think mainly about what is the future of AI, but we don't think about the future of the human within AI. So it is going to be one of the main themes to be discussed during WISE 12,” he explained.
Ammane noted that the summit will examine how bold system-level change, anchored in human values, can ensure education remains adaptable, accessible, and relevant. As for the participants in the summit, Ammane said that the highest number of attendees are from Qatar.“It highlights their interest in what is happening in education in Qatar.
Some of the discussions that are going to take place during the summit will actually shape the future of education in Qatar and the world,” he continued. Meanwhile, Mana Mohammed al-Ansari, chief economic empowerment officer at the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, said that EAA is participating in the summit as it is a hugely important global event.“At WISE, ideas, innovation and action all come together to reshape the future of learning. At EAA, our mission is to remove the barriers that prevent children and youth from accessibility,” said al-Ansari. Al-Ansari noted that EAA has six programmes and all of them align with education, environment sustainability and economic empowerment of the youth and the marginlised communities.
He stated:“EAA will hold seven sessions during WISE 12 which are highly relevant in the current scenario. Through these sessions, the EAA Foundation will highlight cutting-edge solutions that expand access to education, empower youth, and drive inclusive social and economic development.”“Through its participation at WISE 12, EAA Foundation reaffirms its global mission to ensure equitable, innovative, and human-centred education for all, championing solutions that bridge learning with opportunity, safeguard children's and youth's rights, and build sustainable future for vulnerable and marginalised communities around the world,” he added. According to Dr Hend Zainal, executive director, Strategy Management and Partnerships at the Higher Education Division, Qatar Foundation, WISE 12 is a great platform to interact with higher education as well as K-12 education experts from all over the world.“We are going to hear from these experts and discuss the future of higher education and some of the issues that we are all facing right now.
QF Higher education also will sign four MoUs at the summit. It also includes a cultural exchange programme with students from George Mason University who will be visiting Qatar next year.”“We, at QF want our students to not only be part of the future, but be part of actually what the future is going to look like.
So, it is really important to bring students with such professionals who are participating in the summit. We are holding a few sessions at the summit that are led by higher education experts, people from QF higher education, as well as our partner universities,” added the official Innovation Summit for Education WISE 12 Qatar Foundation
We had to close the registration because we exceeded the 6,000 registrations. So actually, we are fully packed and we expect over 4,000 participants to take part in the summit over the two days of conference,” said Shahïn Ammane, Director, Advocacy and Community Development, WISE.
Ammane was speaking to Gulf Times at a special Media Day event organised by WISE to highlight the activities of WISE 12. Officials from WISE, QF and Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, finalists of the WISE Prize for Education as well as the jury members of the WISE Prize for Education were present on the occasion.
The official said that the theme for WISE 12 is Human Values at the Heart of Education, and the title is 'Humanity'.“ In every technology evolution, we have always to think about the human first. What is the place of the human in this evolution as well as what is the place of the human in AI area? We think mainly about what is the future of AI, but we don't think about the future of the human within AI. So it is going to be one of the main themes to be discussed during WISE 12,” he explained.
Ammane noted that the summit will examine how bold system-level change, anchored in human values, can ensure education remains adaptable, accessible, and relevant. As for the participants in the summit, Ammane said that the highest number of attendees are from Qatar.“It highlights their interest in what is happening in education in Qatar.
Some of the discussions that are going to take place during the summit will actually shape the future of education in Qatar and the world,” he continued. Meanwhile, Mana Mohammed al-Ansari, chief economic empowerment officer at the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, said that EAA is participating in the summit as it is a hugely important global event.“At WISE, ideas, innovation and action all come together to reshape the future of learning. At EAA, our mission is to remove the barriers that prevent children and youth from accessibility,” said al-Ansari. Al-Ansari noted that EAA has six programmes and all of them align with education, environment sustainability and economic empowerment of the youth and the marginlised communities.
He stated:“EAA will hold seven sessions during WISE 12 which are highly relevant in the current scenario. Through these sessions, the EAA Foundation will highlight cutting-edge solutions that expand access to education, empower youth, and drive inclusive social and economic development.”“Through its participation at WISE 12, EAA Foundation reaffirms its global mission to ensure equitable, innovative, and human-centred education for all, championing solutions that bridge learning with opportunity, safeguard children's and youth's rights, and build sustainable future for vulnerable and marginalised communities around the world,” he added. According to Dr Hend Zainal, executive director, Strategy Management and Partnerships at the Higher Education Division, Qatar Foundation, WISE 12 is a great platform to interact with higher education as well as K-12 education experts from all over the world.“We are going to hear from these experts and discuss the future of higher education and some of the issues that we are all facing right now.
QF Higher education also will sign four MoUs at the summit. It also includes a cultural exchange programme with students from George Mason University who will be visiting Qatar next year.”“We, at QF want our students to not only be part of the future, but be part of actually what the future is going to look like.
So, it is really important to bring students with such professionals who are participating in the summit. We are holding a few sessions at the summit that are led by higher education experts, people from QF higher education, as well as our partner universities,” added the official Innovation Summit for Education WISE 12 Qatar Foundation
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment