Major Traffic Relief Ahead as Sanat Nagar Flyover Reaches Last Stage

Srinagar – Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo, on Saturday said the long-awaited Sanat Nagar Flyover is in its final phase, with one tube having successfully completed load testing and the second expected to be finished by Sunday evening.

Labroo said the project will significantly ease movement between Rawalpora, Rambagh and the Airport Road corridor, marking a major stride in reducing congestion across some of Srinagar's busiest intersections.

“This project connects two major stretches of the city and will substantially help reduce traffic pressure. It is an important milestone for Srinagar, and seeing it reach technical completion brings satisfaction to all departments involved,” the DC said.

He added that once operational, the flyover will complement recent infrastructure upgrades such as the Noor Jahan Bridge at Noorbagh, which was recently opened to traffic.“Together, these projects form part of a broader network aimed at providing smoother intra-city connectivity,” he noted.

The DC said the flyover is expected to divert peak-hour traffic from surface roads, improving flow across major routes. He also informed that Detailed Project Reports for several upcoming works have been submitted by the Roads & Buildings Department within a short span.