Delhi-NCR Chokes As AQI Hits 380 Restrictions Tightened Under Revised GRAP

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Delhi-NCR's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Sunday, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 380, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

At 7:15 a.m., Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 438, falling squarely in the severe category, while Bawana at 431, Anand Vihar at 427, and Ashok Vihar at 421 also reported severe pollution levels.

In the NCR region, Noida's air quality hovered just below the severe mark with an AQI of 396. Greater Noida registered 380, categorised as very poor, while Ghaziabad recorded 426, placing it in the severe category.

Gurugram and Faridabad fared slightly better, logging AQI levels of 286 and 228, respectively, both falling in the 'poor' range.

Amid rising pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management for NCR and adjoining areas on Saturday revised the Graded Response Action Plan.

In a press release, the CAQM said measures earlier reserved for the 'severe' category under GRAP Stage IV would now be enforced at Stage III.

The steps include ensuring an uninterrupted power supply to reduce diesel generator use, deploying additional personnel at traffic congestion hotspots, issuing pollution alerts across media platforms, and expanding CNG and electric public transport fleets with increased service frequency, along with differential fares to promote off-peak travel.

Several measures earlier placed under Stage III for the 'very poor' category have now been moved to Stage II. These include staggered working hours for government offices in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The Centre may also consider staggered timings for its offices in the region.

Restrictions previously meant for Stage IV during severe AQI, such as allowing public, municipal, and private offices to function with only 50 per cent staff and requiring the remaining employees to work from home, will now be applicable at Stage III.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has directed private offices to operate with 50 per cent on-site staff and allow the rest to work from home as a precautionary measure, as the capital continues to grapple with deteriorating air quality.